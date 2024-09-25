Arqa Development Opens Early Booking For Its Latest Project In West Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Arqa Development Group announced its first project in 6th of October City, following the recent unveiling of the group's development plan to restructure its management and implement an ambitious work strategy. The new project is located in West Cairo, specifically on the Central Axis in 6th of October City.





Ahmed El Zeiny, the group's CEO, stated that the company has a strategic and ambitious expansion plan targeting various urban communities in the coming period. He added that the new project is part of this expansion strategy.

El Zeiny added that the new project is a commercial, administrative, and medical mall located in a prime location opposite West Somid, facing the first and second districts in 6th of October City. He revealed that the mall spans an area of 14,000 sqm, consisting of two floors designated for parking, two floors for various types of commercial units, and two additional floors for administrative offices and medical clinics.





El Zeiny also announced that the project is scheduled to launch in the first half of October, offering down payments starting from 5%, with competitive prices and flexible payment plans.

He further mentioned that specialized consultants for mall management and maintenance have already been contracted, along with engineering and architectural consultants. More project details will be announced in October, coinciding with the official launch.





He stated that the new project features modern designs and integrated facilities, reflecting the company's vision of delivering distinguished projects that meet the community's aspirations. The project is expected to contribute to the company's growth and create new job opportunities.





El Zeiny noted that Arqa's plans reflect its ambition to become a leader in real estate development and meet the rising market demands.

The company's CEO announced that early reservations for the project were opened on 16 September 2024, for all units of the first phase. He emphasized that Arqa is committed to delivering quality and excellence to its clients, helping them achieve the highest possible return on investment. The project's design ensures optimal and efficient operation, and the company aims to hand over the project within three and a half years from the official launch.

He disclosed that the company began marketing the project through extensive advertising campaigns in West Cairo starting on 16 September, and running for three months. This coincides with the start of ground testing and soil assessments in preparation for the commencement of excavation and construction work soon.