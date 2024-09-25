Islamic Arts Biennale Returns: Over 30 Global Institutions Join For Expansive Second Edition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale, set to open in Jeddah on January 25, 2025, promises to be a global spectacle. Titled 'And all that is in between', the Biennale will explore the multifaceted ways in which faith is experienced, expressed, and celebrated through art, offering a unique dialogue between historical objects and contemporary artistic practices.

The will be held at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, a site steeped in the memory and emotion of millions of Muslim pilgrims embarking on their sacred journeys. This evocative location underscores the Biennale's deep connection to Islamic heritage and faith.

Curated by a team of distinguished leaders, including Artistic Directors Julian Raby, Amin Jaffer, and Abdul Rahman Azzam, alongside Saudi artist Muhannad Shono as Curator of Contemporary Art, the Biennale will showcase the enduring power of cultures within the context of Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation.

“Building on the remarkable success of the inaugural edition, the second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale comes with greater ambition, expanded partnerships, and a diverse selection of artistic and cultural institutions, patrons, as well as artists from Saudi Arabia and countries that have rich Islamic culture and traditions,” remarked H.H. Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation.









The exhibition's title, 'And all that is in between', is drawn from a verse appearing several times in the Quran:“And God created the Heavens and the Earth and all that is in between.” This evocative phrase speaks to the boundless majesty of God's creation, as perceived and experienced by humankind. Across five exhibition halls and outdoor spaces, the Biennale will present over 500 objects and artworks, inviting visitors to contemplate the wonders of divine creation.

The Biennale is set to feature an expansive network of over 30 participating institutions from across the globe, including the Louvre Museum (Paris), the Victoria and Albert Museum (London), the Ahmed Baba Institute of Higher Learning and Islamic Research (Timbuktu), the Museum of Islamic Art (Doha), and the Manuscript Institution of Türkiye (Istanbul). This remarkable breadth of representation reflects the Biennale's commitment to a truly global perspective on Islamic arts, past and present.

In addition to the historical artefacts and works of art on loan, the Biennale will also present new commissions from over 20 artists hailing from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and beyond, including Nour Jaouda, Charwei Tsai, and Fatmah Abdulhadi. These commissions underscore the Diriyah Biennale Foundation's dedication to showcasing Saudi artists on a global stage while bringing artists from around the world to Saudi Arabia, fostering cultural exchange and enriching the local artistic landscape.

The Islamic Arts Biennale will unfold across seven unique components (AlBidaya, AlMadar, AlMuqtani, AlMathala, Makkah al-Mukarramah, Al-Madinah al-Munawwarah, and AlMusalla), spread over 100,000 square meters of dedicated exhibition space, promising a truly immersive experience for visitors.

The second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale promises to be a transformative experience, offering a profound exploration of faith, art, and cultural exchange. It is poised to become a defining event in the global landscape of Islamic arts, enriching the artistic discourse and forging new pathways for understanding and appreciation.

Navigating the Tapestry of Faith: A Glimpse into the Zones of the Islamic Arts Biennale

The Islamic Arts Biennale, held at the Western Hajj Terminal in Jeddah, offers a multi-layered exploration of faith and its expression through art. Visitors are invited to journey through a series of interconnected zones, each revealing a unique facet of the Biennale's thematic tapestry.

AlBidaya: The Beginning

This introductory zone sets the stage for a contemplative journey, inviting visitors to consider the nature of the sacred. Housed within the opening galleries, AlBidaya features artefacts from Makkah al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah al-Munawwarah, evoking the spiritual heart of Islam. As visitors progress, they encounter contemporary artworks that create a serene ambience, prompting a reflection on the transcendent realm beyond the material world.

AlMadar: The Orbit

AlMadar fosters a global dialogue, showcasing the diverse contributions of institutions from over 20 countries. This zone highlights the role of celestial navigation, cartography, and mathematical calculations in Islamic cultures, revealing how these disciplines served as tools for understanding the divine order. Historical objects are juxtaposed with contemporary art commissions, emphasizing the enduring relevance of these concepts in Islamic art and culture.

AlMuqtani: Homage

This zone pays tribute to the dedication of individual collectors who have played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting Islamic visual and material culture. AlMuqtani features works from the esteemed collections of Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani and Rifaat Sheikh El Ard. The Al Thani Collection showcases the artistry of precious materials, particularly jewelled objects, while the Furusiyyah Collection of Rifaat Sheikh El Ard is renowned for its exquisite metalwork, particularly works associated with chivalric culture. Together, they offer a captivating testament to the extraordinary craftsmanship and creative spirit of Islamic cultures.

AlMathala: The Canopy

Step into the outdoor spaces of AlMathala and immerse yourself in a world of gardens, a central motif in Islamic civilization. From ancient times to the present, gardens have served as sanctuaries for reflection, rejuvenation, and wonder. The artworks in this section respond to the symbolism of the garden in Islamic culture, exploring its links to concepts of paradise and human connection to the natural world. Visitors navigate through four quadrants, each designed to inspire a different facet of the garden experience, encouraging reflection, learning, meditation, and social encounters.

AlMukarramah and AlMunawwarah: The Honored and The Illuminated

Dedicated to the holy cities, these permanent pavilions offer a unique opportunity to delve into the profound human stories woven into the fabric of Makkah al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah al-Munawwarah. Through the lens of art, these zones showcase the contrasting energies and experiences of these two revered cities.

AlMusalla: A Space for Reflection

Under the iconic canopy of the Hajj Terminal, a new structure is being built by the winner of the AlMusalla Prize, a prestigious international competition for innovative Islamic architecture. The winning design will feature a functional prayer space (a musalla), crafted with sustainability and adaptability in mind. This project celebrates the dynamism of Muslim architectural traditions and provides a contemplative space for all visitors throughout the Biennale.

The AlMusalla Prize has drawn five shortlisted firms: AAU Anastas (Palestine), Sahel AlHiyari (Jordan), EAST Architecture Studio (Lebanon/United Arab Emirates), Dabbagh Architects (Saudi Arabia/United Arab Emirates), and Asif Khan (United Kingdom). The jury, led by Prince Nawaf Bin Ayyaf, will select the winning design. The inauguration of the musalla will coincide with the opening of the Islamic Arts Biennale on January 25, 2025.

Each zone within the Islamic Arts Biennale offers a distinct lens through which to experience the interconnectedness of faith, art, and culture. This carefully curated journey invites visitors to explore the depths of Islamic artistic expression and to reflect on the timeless power of faith across diverse contexts.