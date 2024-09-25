Zeal Awarded“High Performer” Status For Third Consecutive Quarter In Fall 2024 G2 Grid Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The company surpassed the Contract Management average in all rated categories, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeal , an AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, has been named a "High Performer" in the G2 Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management for Fall 2024 . This marks the company's third consecutive quarter earning this distinction.Zeal secured top rankings across multiple categories and surpassed its previous benchmarks in each evaluated area. The company achieved the #1 spot in 7 different categories, and ranked within the top 4 in an additional 23 categories.The company surpassed the Contract Management industry average in all its rated categories, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. Notably, 95% of users indicated that the company is heading in the right direction."Zeal's consistent placement in the high-performer quadrant reflects our commitment to ongoing development with a mission to go deep, not broad," said Matthew Solé, CEO of Zeal.Zeal excelled in several key areas, including:-Quality of Support-Ease of Use-Meets Requirements-Ease of Admin-Ease of Doing Business With-Ease of Setup"Over the past five years of supporting customers, from enterprises to small businesses, we've learned that this is not a one-winner-takes-all game. Contract management tools are some of the most trusted and critical-path applications for organizations today. Each CLM fits a specific or a few specific industries because the work is nuanced," stated Mr. Solé.G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The report is based on scores calculated using the G2 relationship algorithm v1.0.About the CompanyZeal is an emerging leader in modern contract lifecycle management, transforming the way businesses manage their legal relationships. More than just a software company, Zeal serves as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management. The company is on a mission to bring an end to contract chaos in today's challenging organizational and philanthropic landscape.

