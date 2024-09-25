Sub-Jr Men's National Hockey: Delhi, Jharkhand, U.P, Odisha And Haryana Win On Day 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) State teams from Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha and Haryana outplayed their respective opponents on Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42 here on Wednesday.

In an early morning Pool H encounter, Delhi Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 10-0. Naman Sharma (4', 41') and Tashu (15', 55') each scored braces while Anil Kumar (18'), Uday Randhawa (23'), Aryan (28'), Natik Rana (51'), Uttam (59') and Sushanth Sehrawat (60') also found the back of the net.

In another Pool H clash, Hockey Jharkhand registered a 6-0 win over Hockey Himachal, with all the goals scored in the second half. Faguwa Horo (41', 43') led the charge, with Nicolas Topno (42'), Ganga Topno (51'), Rohit Pradhan (56'), and Bhengra Gledshan (58') also contributing.

In Pool A, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh with an 18-0 victory. Raghvendra Singh Chauhan (12', 14', 17', 23', 26', 42', 44') was clinical, scoring seven goals. Captain Ketan Kushwaha (18', 23', 27') added a hat-trick, while Ali Shahrukh (2', 43'), Ujjwal Pal (25', 30') and Rajbhar Prahalad (34', 51') netted two goals each. Mohd Atif Raynee (45') and Mohd Aqib Raynee (48') chipped in to complete the resounding win.

In a Pool B encounter, the Hockey Association of Odisha cruised past Hockey Rajasthan with a 15-0 victory. Salman Lakra (30', 35', 60') secured a hat-trick, with a brace of goals for Dadel Jay Stenly (3', 28'), Ritik Lakra (15', 27'), and Sujit Barla (12', 39'). Alok Kujur (9'), Bishal Kaetha (11'), Ashis Kumar Toppo (19'), Mithles Kerketta (23'), Amit Kiro (49'), and Salim Bilung (57') also scored to cap off the performance.

Hockey Haryana beat Telangana Hockey 9-0 in a Pool C fixture. Captain Ankur Roy (3', 39', 51') was the top scorer while Rohit Singh (35', 42'), Ankush (12'), Nikhil (29'), Happy (59'), and Ronak Rana (60') scored goals.

In a late evening encounter on Tuesday, Pool F saw Hockey Chandigarh defeat Hockey Arunachal, 5-0. Gurjeet Singh (8', 10'), Prince Singh (17'), Prabhjot Singh Saini (36'), and Misbah Khan (41') were the scorers.