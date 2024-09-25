(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

United Solutions ("United" or "the Company") is a leading designer, developer, and of innovative household products for indoor and outdoor living. United Solutions combines a storied history of 100+ years of operation with cutting-edge capabilities to deliver American-made products for everyday use at competitive prices. The Company's family of brands include Rubbermaid, Mighty Tuff, ECOSense, and ECOSolutions. United's products are developed for the Paint, Trash, Consumer Storage, Pet, and Lawn & Garden categories. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, United Solutions strives to provide quality products at affordable prices to consumers everywhere. In 2019 United was recapitalized by Camber Holdings, a Boston based investment firm and a European based strategic partner.

United Solutions, a portfolio company of Camber Holdings, aimed to strengthen its market presence and continue to enhance its product offering to align with a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability. The leadership team understood the need to engage a top-tier investment bank with deep industry expertise and a nuanced understanding of their business to support their strategic objectives. By doing so, the Company sought to accelerate growth while leveraging its longstanding consumer product design and development strengths.

G2 Capital Advisors played a pivotal role in facilitating this transaction, serving as the exclusive sell-side advisor to United Solutions. G2 supported the Company throughout the engagement process, from strategic positioning and marketing to negotiations and closing the deal, ensuring a seamless transition into this new growth phase.

United Solutions was acquired by CREO Group, Inc. ("CREO Group"), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC ("Mill Point") and a leading sustainable horticulture packaging solutions provider. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in both companies' growth strategies, allowing the CREO Group to diversify its offerings into the home goods sector and leverage United Solutions' established customer relationships. As part of the transition, Dave Reilly, CEO of United, will assume the role of CEO at CREO Group, bringing his extensive experience from previous roles at Dorel Industries, Shark Ninja, Apple, Berkshire Partners, and Hasbro to lead this newly combined entity.

Dave Reilly stated, "I'm extremely proud of what the United Solutions team has accomplished to become a market leader. I am grateful to G2 Capital Advisors for their relentless support in identifying the ideal partner for our next growth phase. I am excited to lead the newly combined CREO Group and look forward to driving growth, innovation, and manufacturing excellence in partnership with Mill Point."

Matt Konkle, president of G2 Capital Advisors, commented, "We are thrilled to have supported United Solutions in this strategic pursuit. This acquisition enhances CREO's product portfolio and strengthens its commitment to sustainability and innovation. We are confident that the combined expertise of both companies will drive significant value for their customers and stakeholders."

United Solutions will bolster CREO's product offering, enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and support its growth strategy. CREO Group's legacy brands, Nursery Supplies, Inc. and CREO Greenhouse, will maintain their commitment to customer-centricity while embracing innovation, sustainable design, and specialized horticultural expertise.

United Solutions is a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative household products for indoor and outdoor living. Its family of brands includes Rubbermaid, Mighty Tuff, ECOSense, and ECOSolutions. United's products are developed for the Paint, Trash, Consumer Storage, Pet, and Lawn and garden categories. For more information, please visit .

Camber Holdings is an operationally focused private investment firm based in Boston, specializing in unlocking value in a select number of companies. The firm's team has a proven track record in both downtrend and growth situations, dedicating significant resources to each investment. Camber Holdings targets private businesses, corporate carve-outs, and distressed credit positions, with expertise in bank workouts, Chapter 11 proceedings, and restructuring scenarios. Its partners and advisors possess extensive experience across diverse industries, including business services, transportation and logistics, industrials and manufacturing, and consumer markets, all committed to fostering sustainable growth and lasting value.

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be our clients' trusted advisors, including corporations and institutional investors. For more information, visit .

Headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, CREO Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of consumer goods and horticultural solutions. The Company's capabilities include blow molding, pressure forming, injection molding, vacuum forming, custom printing/branding, and an in-house resin recycling platform. Nursery Supplies, United Solutions, and CREO Greenhouse continue to deliver top-tier solutions to their respective end markets under the CREO Group umbrella. For more information, visit creogroup.

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials, and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Its experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seeks to enhance portfolio company value through the rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit .



Matt Konkle, President

T: 317.371.6608 E: [email protected]



Victoria

Arrigoni, MD, Head of Industrials & Manufacturing

T: 619.742.6441 E: [email protected]



Will

Luetmer, Vice President, Industrials & Manufacturing

T: 715.212.6031 E: [email protected]



Jack

Hearns, Associate, Investment Banking

T: 443.845.3722 E: [email protected]

Jeremy

Caulkins, Associate

T: 585.645.4472 E: [email protected]

Jennifer Johnson, VP Marketing & Digital Transformation

T: 978.204.8050 E: [email protected]



