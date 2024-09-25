Metaverse In Education Market To Skyrocket With 37.9% CAGR From 2024 To 2034, Projected To Reach USD 98 Billion | Future Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the worldwide for Metaverse Education, countries like the United States and China are leading the way with innovative platforms and immersive experiences. One of the key trends in the metaverse education market is the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metaverse in Education Market is set for explosive growth over the next decade. In 2024, the market is valued at USD 3.9 billion , but by 2034, it is expected to surge to a staggering USD 98 billion , representing a CAGR of 37.9% . This extraordinary growth highlights the increasing adoption of metaverse technologies in educational institutions, driven by advancements in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and blockchain-based education platforms.

The integration of the metaverse into the educational system is transforming the traditional learning environment by creating immersive, interactive, and inclusive experiences. Through virtual campuses, 3D learning environments, and collaborative virtual classrooms, students are experiencing a new level of engagement. These advancements are particularly appealing to higher education institutions and corporate training programs seeking to enhance the learner experience. In addition, the increasing affordability of VR headsets and AR devices will further fuel adoption in schools, colleges, and corporate training. As digital learning becomes more critical for education continuity, particularly in a post-pandemic era, the metaverse will bridge the gap between in-person and remote learning environments. Drivers and Opportunities: Several factors are driving the exponential growth of the Metaverse in Education Market. Key among them is the rising demand for virtual learning platforms, which offer flexibility and access to educational resources from anywhere in the world. Moreover, the growing integration of AR and VR technologies allows students to experience realistic simulations in science labs, historical explorations, or architectural designs, significantly enhancing their understanding. Another opportunity lies in the customization and personalization of education, which the metaverse facilitates. Through AI-driven algorithms, students can receive tailored lessons, addressing individual learning paces and preferences. This has attracted educators and institutions seeking to deliver more effective, student-centered education. In addition, with the rapid adoption of 5G technology , high-speed internet will make the metaverse more accessible, enabling real-time interaction and collaborative learning across borders. Institutions that invest early in these technologies are likely to gain a competitive edge in the education sector. “Immersive technologies raise concerns about data privacy, intellectual property, and accessibility. Ensuring student safety in the metaverse requires robust security against cyberbullying and data breaches,” opines Sudip Saha , managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The Metaverse in Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.9% between 2024 and 2034.

In 2024, the market size is estimated at USD 3.9 billion , growing to USD 98 billion by 2034.

Component Insights: The Metaverse in Education Market can be segmented based on components, including hardware , software , and services . Among these, software solutions such as learning management systems (LMS) and immersive education platforms hold the largest market share. Hardware components, including VR headsets and AR devices, are witnessing rapid adoption, but software remains the core driver of the market, offering scalable and customizable educational experiences. Who is the biggest vendor of Metaverse in education market in the world? Globally, Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook) is considered one of the biggest vendors in the Metaverse in Education Market . With its investment in VR through Oculus and collaborations with educational institutions, Meta leads the charge in developing immersive virtual experiences for students. Other major players include Microsoft Corporation with its HoloLens technology and Google LLC , focusing on immersive educational platforms and tools. Metaverse in Education Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.9 billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 98 billion CAGR (2024-2034) 37.9% Major Players Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Google, Roblox Key Technologies Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G Key Applications K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Training Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="796" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2abe9093-4f8b-4a1a-94f9-a17a66dfd437/metaverse-in-education-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Metaverse in Education Market.png" width="455" />

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

The rapid development of AR/VR technologies , coupled with advancements in AI-based educational tools , is driving the growth of the Metaverse in Education Market . As educators strive to provide more engaging, inclusive, and interactive learning environments, metaverse technologies will play an essential role. The transition to 5G will also enhance user experiences, enabling seamless interaction in virtual environments. Furthermore, digital twin technology and blockchain-based certifications are emerging trends that offer exciting growth opportunities for players in this market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Major companies in the Metaverse in Education Market include:



Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow's Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd. Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co. Ltd.

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co. Ltd. Roblox



Growth Drivers:



Increased demand for immersive learning experiences : AR/VR tools enable interactive and engaging learning methods, particularly in STEM education.

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning : Personalized education experiences are becoming possible, making the metaverse an attractive proposition for institutions.

5G Infrastructure Expansion : High-speed, low-latency connections will foster the development of real-time, collaborative virtual environments. Post-Pandemic Shift to Digital Education : Schools and universities are increasingly adopting digital platforms to ensure continuity in education.

Metaverse in Education Market - Key Segments

By Component:



Hardware Software

By Application:



Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:

