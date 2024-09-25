STAX Engineering Signs Exclusive Five-Year Agreement With Olympus Terminals To Control 390 Tons Of Emissions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capture and control services from STAX ensures compliance with California Air Resources Board regulations taking effect for tankers in January 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering, a pioneer in maritime emissions capture and control, signed a five-year deal with Olympus Terminals, LLC. STAX will service all tankers calling at berth F209 at the Olympus Terminals facility in the of Long Beach, bringing the vessels into compliance as the new California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards take effect in January 2025. STAX remains the first and only emissions control provider to service the three major classes of maritime vessels in the state of California: container ships, auto carriers, and tankers.



As one of the largest independent liquid fuels storage providers in Southern California, Olympus Terminals services the greater Los Angeles area with a variety of renewable and petroleum products; tankers navigate in and out of the Port of Long Beach on more than 150 service visits per year. Under the agreement, STAX will provide its patented, flexible exhaust capture system for at least 30,000 hours of emissions management over the five-year term to control more than 390 tons of emissions.

“STAX technology provides a seamless solution to not only meet important emissions regulations but decrease the impact on the communities local to the port,” said Vince Godfrey, CEO of Olympus.“STAX's cutting-edge technology is the most cost-effective, immediate, and safest path to emissions reduction for tankers. This partnership takes us and our stakeholders one step closer to meeting our rigorous environment standards and leading industry transparency.”

STAX's technology complements shore power to ensure all vessels have a path to compliance. STAX technology easily attaches to all vessel classes without modification to remove 99% of emitted particulate matter (PM) and 95% of emitted oxides of nitrogen (NOx). With land- and barge-based mobile emissions capture and control solutions, STAX services shipping terminal and fleet operators without needing costly, time-consuming retrofits. The company is expanding across California with exclusive service agreements at major ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, Richmond, and Oakland.

“All vessels contribute to the emissions that impact the air quality near ports and contribute to climate change-including tankers. We set out to provide a solution that would work with all vessel types without modification, and we're doing just that. Our partnership with Olympus signals increased momentum in building strong relationships and trust within the industry,” said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX.“Our emissions capture and control service provides a cost-effective, hassle-free, and safe alternative to ensure all vessels have a path toward a clean-air future.”

Since its launch in Q1 2024, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 5,574 hours and 43 tons of pollutants controlled-and counting. Visit .

About STAX Engineering

STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) before being released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated 112 at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 5,574 hours and 43 tons of pollutants-and counting. Learn more at .

About Olympus

Olympus terminals is the second-largest independent petroleum storage provider in Southern California, Headquartered in Long Beach, California. Olympus Terminals serves the greater Los Angeles area with refined products, including diesel, gasoline, renewables and biodiesel. Positioned for growth and service, the enterprise fuel terminal is ready to meet the demands required to store and deliver fuel in today's world of high consumption and rigorous environmental standards.

For more information, please visit .

