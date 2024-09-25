Filming For NYC Climate Week Interview Series 'SDG Leaders' Begins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Businesses need to understand the pivotal role collaboration plays in driving meaningful change towards a sustainable future” - Acumen Media's CEO, Paolo Emilio ZaniniNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout Climate Week, International Publisher: Acumen , will host and capture a series of key interviews from global businesses, bringing together leading CEOs from around the world, to be hosted and distributed on an Acumen Digital Hub on CNBC this September. The focus of this international awareness campaign is to focus on how organisations are embedding the 17 SDGs, climate change, and sustainability at the core of their operations; issues that are integral to the evolution of their businesses, society and international efforts to drive sustainable change.



These interviews aim to encourage and spark meaningful action within the business sector, using global industry examples to pave the way for more effective change.



The companies participating in Climate Week include Applied Materials, Amfori, Bureau Veritas, D6, Datamaran, EcoVadis, European Economics, IBM, Invest in Canada, Limak Cement, Mindshare, NSF, Outokumpu, P&G, Perkins Eastman, Sani Ikos, Scatec, SDSN, Turntide Technologies, and Xvivo Perfusion.



Acumen Media's CEO, Paolo Emilio Zanini, says:“Businesses need to understand the pivotal role collaboration plays in driving meaningful change towards a sustainable future, we hope by showcasing how organisations are embedding sustainability and innovation at the heart of their business strategies, this will invoke collaborative and meaningful change."



The interview series can be watched live on CNBC from the 30th of September 2024.



About Acumen Media:



Based in London, Dubai, New York and Berlin, Acumen International Media is an international video publisher, focused on shining a light on the positive impact businesses from around the world are having on driving sustainable global development. Through the power of visual storytelling, Acumen generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.

