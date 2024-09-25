Celebrate Your Inner Strength With Les Brown, J Thomas Smith & Other Experts' New Book: Rise Above

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Dr. J Thomas and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" is not just another self-help book; it serves as a comprehensive toolkit designed to help readers navigate and overcome obstacles. Packed with proven strategies and actionable steps, the book draws on Les Brown's extensive experience and the insights gained from leading experts like Dr. J Thomas Smith. Readers will find immediate, practical advice that they can apply to enhance their resilience and drive success in both their professional and personal lives.Les Brown's previous works, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions worldwide, establishing him as a prominent figure in the field of personal development. His ability to convey timeless wisdom has empowered countless individuals to rise above their challenges and reach their goals.From their modest beginnings to becoming one of the most influential global personalities, the author's journey is a powerful example of the effectiveness of perseverance and optimism. Their experiences illustrate that with the right mindset, it is possible to overcome significant setbacks and achieve remarkable success."Rise Above" is a testament to Les Brown's commitment to inspiring others. By incorporating real-life experiences and feedback from his collaborators, this book offers a deeply personal and relatable approach to overcoming adversity.Focusing on practical solutions and motivational guidance, "Rise Above" promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their resilience and achieve their dreams.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerDiana LeslieMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown's Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Dr. J Thomas Smith, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today !About Les Brown and Dr. J Thomas SmithLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.“The World Famous” Dr. J Thomas Smith is a professional speaker and mindset coach. He is not only an award-winning disc jockey, but also an attorney and national board-certified mental health professional. He recently co-authored a book titled "Rise Above" with his mentor and coach, Les Brown, who is known as the world's number-one motivational speaker. In addition to "Rise Above," he has written other books, including the Amazon #1 new release "Black Radio: An American History," "My Laws of Success: Making Your Dreams Reality," and "The Secret to a New Life.”If you're looking to inspire and motivate your team or group, Dr. J Thomas Smith empowers individuals to rise above any challenge and tap into their inner strength. Smith firmly believes that within each of us lies the power to conquer obstacles and achieve greatness. By overcoming limiting beliefs and practicing gratitude everyone can tap into the greatness within and soar like eagles, surpassing anything that stands in their way. Together, let's "Rise Above" and unlock your full potential.

