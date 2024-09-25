VPN CEO Michael Gargiulo Shares Insights On Handling Premium Domains From An Inherited Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gargiulo , CEO of VPN, recently provided his expertise on managing premium domain assets inherited from an estate in a feature for Forbes Council. In the article titled

What to Do With Premium Domains From an Inherited Estate , Gargiulo outlines key strategies for individuals and businesses handling high-value digital assets such as domain names, which are becoming increasingly common in estate planning.

"With domain name transactions now playing a significant role in the world of digital branding, understanding how to assess, manage, and maximize the value of these often overlooked assets is critical," Gargiulo comments. "As more individuals build digital portfolios, inheriting domains can present unique challenges and opportunities for heirs."

The Growing Value of Premium Domains

Premium domain names-those short, memorable, and keyword-rich URLs-can hold immense value in today's digital economy . Companies often pay millions for these highly sought-after web addresses, recognizing that the right domain can boost online visibility and consumer trust.

"Premium domains are digital real estate," adds Gargiulo. "When inheriting them, it's crucial to understand their potential worth and how to handle them efficiently."

Gargiulo has previously shared advice on

premium domain valuation , guiding businesses and entrepreneurs through the complexities of assessing these valuable digital assets.

Assessing the Value of Premium Domains

In his Forbes article, Gargiulo stresses the importance of domain appraisals, noting that these assets can vary widely in value. He recommends hiring an experienced domain broker who can help assess the domain's worth based on several key factors, including:



Domain length and keywords : Short, keyword-rich domains tend to be the most valuable. These are often exact-match domains (EMDs) that align closely with popular search terms.

Traffic history : Domains that have been active and maintain steady web traffic or high search engine rankings can carry significant value. Market demand : A domain's value is also influenced by its relevance to current market trends, industries, or emerging technologies.

"A domain could be worth tens of thousands or even millions of dollars, but without an expert evaluation, you could be underselling yourself," Gargiulo cautions. He has previously provided further insights on

how to acquire a premium domain via stealth acquisition .

Maximizing the Potential of Inherited Domains

Once the value of a premium domain is established , Gargiulo outlines several strategies for managing or selling the domain.

Inheriting a domain opens three primary options:

: If the heir has an interest in maintaining the domain, developing it into an active website or brand can increase its long-term value. "Owning a premium domain gives you a head start in building an online business," Gargiulo states.: For those not interested in using the domain, selling it through a broker can yield substantial returns. Domain brokers handle the entire sales process, from appraisals to negotiations, ensuring that sellers receive the best possible price. Gargiulo highlights the importance of working with adomain brokerage service that specializes in premium transactions to avoid leaving money on the table.: Leasing a premium domain to businesses or brands in need of a strong web presence is another option. This strategy allows the domain holder to generate steady income while retaining ownership.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Gargiulo also discusses some of the common pitfalls that heirs should avoid when inheriting domains. "One of the biggest mistakes is neglecting to renew the domain's registration. Domains can expire if not renewed, and once they are released, they can be snapped up by competitors or opportunists," he explains.

Another potential issue is failing to protect the domain from cybersquatters. Premium domains are often targeted by individuals looking to capitalize on their value by registering similar URLs. Gargiulo recommends securing related domain extensions (such as .net, .org, etc.) and setting up domain privacy protections. He recently touched on

brand protection advice as a broader strategy to safeguard digital assets.

"The digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and domains are becoming an integral part of wealth management and inheritance," Gargiulo concludes. "By taking a strategic approach to premium domain assets, heirs can unlock tremendous opportunities."

For more insights from Michael Gargiulo and to learn more about domain brokerage services, visit

VPN and read the full article on Forbes Technology Council

here .

Read More:

VPN CEO Shares Expert Secrets on Premium Domain Valuation and Acquisitions

VPN Joins Elon Musk in Defending

Free Speech Amid Brazil's Censorship of X

VPN CEO Shares Digital Health Expertise on HostingAdvice

VPN CEO Renews Commitment to Freedom, Digital Liberties, and Brand Protection into 2025



For media inquiries, contact:

Michael Gargiulo

855-VPN-FAST

[email protected]



SOURCE VPN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED