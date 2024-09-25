U.S. Gold Corp's Fall Conference Takeaway Spotlights Developers With Permitted, Derisked Projects In Mining-Friendly Jurisdictions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU), is pleased to announce that as part of its fall investor marketing program, the company participated in the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek and Denver Forum Americas from September 10-18, 2024 (the "Conferences").



As precious metals continued to reach new highs, U.S. Gold's management met with over 100 entities from around the world, including major and mid-tier companies, specialists, banking institutions, private equity and debt firms, concentrate marketers, royalty and streaming companies, as well as family offices and high net worth investors.

The Conferences emphasized that not all gold companies are created equal, in the same way as not all ounces are created equal. The key is to identify companies with a portfolio of high-quality assets located in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions such as the United States, Canada and Australia, with experienced management teams and proven track records, having a clear vision for value and growth.

In addition to low political risk and geological prospectivity, these jurisdictions offer the rule of law, clear and dependable mining legislation, established infrastructure and skilled labor.

Companies with proven reserves and resources, opportunities for expansion and optimization, combined with a solid pipeline of high-quality exploration prospects, possess the fundamentals that drive long-term growth.

In surging commodity price cycles, one would expect to see the gold producers generating significant free cash flow, look to M&A and joint ventures to supplement their organic growth needs and bolster their project pipelines.



U.S. Gold embodies all the attributes of a premier sustainable growth company.

Its gold-copper project, the CK Gold Project in Wyoming, located just 20 miles west of Cheyenne, offers abundant access to infrastructure and recently achieved the critical milestone of being granted a Surface Mine Permit from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Together with the district-scale Keystone Gold Project, located 11 miles from Nevada Gold Mines' second largest gold producer in the Cortez Trend, and the prospective Challis, Idaho Gold Project, U.S. Gold Corp. is ideally positioned to benefit from an upward trending precious metal and copper market.



About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others.

These forward-looking statements include statements related to the expectation that gold producers generating significant free cash flow will look to M&A and joint ventures to supplement their growth during surging commodity price cycles; U.S. Gold embodying the attributes of a premier sustainable growth company and U.S. Gold potentially benefitting from an upward trending precious metal and copper market. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions; the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs; environmental and regulatory risks; changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information; risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities; whether U.S. Gold will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs; the success or failure of future drilling programs; and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at . The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]



SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED