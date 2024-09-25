Trace Announces All-Encompassing Rebrand, Unveils New Packaging & Products In Its Mission To Remineralize The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New brand identity allows Trace to emphasize its commitment to scientific research, refreshed product formulations, and sustainably sourced ingredients

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace, the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for more than 50 years formerly known as Trace Minerals, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and product packaging. Trace emphasizes consumer education, quality ingredients, with multiple delivery formats, addressing mineral insufficiencies. Trace is also highlighting its commitment to scientific research and sustainable sourcing practices.

As nutrient inadequacies remain a concern, Trace offers an optimal solution designed to support mineral intake and promote overall health and well-being. Its hero product, ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, adds a full spectrum of naturally occurring ionic trace minerals to an everyday routine. Harvesting from ponds in the Great Salt Lake, Trace has developed a uniquely innovative concentration process through solar evaporation technology to create a naturally potent complex that provides the necessary trace minerals that help the body absorb essential nutrients and vitamins. ConcenTrace is included in 99% of the brand's products and will now be prominently featured on each product that contains this proprietary ingredient.

Trace's updated packaging is modern and relevant, while emphasizing the key benefits of each product alongside its unique delivery method, allowing customers to quickly and easily identify how to integrate the products into their everyday routines. The new branding is reflected for all products across Trace's seven categories including ConcenTrace, Minerals and Multivitamins, Active, Wellness, Ancestral, Kids, and Pets.

“We are utilizing this moment to better educate our retail clients and customers on the power of ionic minerals. Trace's legacy ingredients are built on its established brand heritage over the last 50 years, and we're eager to showcase how we're continuing to innovate and formulate products for the future,” said Matt Kilts, Chief Executive Officer at Trace.“Mineral depleted soils have created a prevalent issue in human health with mineral insufficiency continuing to impact efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Our mission remains steadfast to remineralize the world, and we look forward to continuing this work under our enhanced brand identity.”

In addition to the new packaging and brand name, Trace is marking the moment and its commitment to ongoing development of formulations, formats, sustainability practices, and product research, including:



A Commitment to Ongoing Scientific Research & Insights - Each Trace product has been formulated and developed while working closely with its advisory board of medical and nutrition experts. These industry leaders oversee the company's ongoing clinical trials, bringing sound scientific research to each product.



Continued Innovation in Product Formulations with Superior Ingredients - Trace products come in a variety of delivery formats including drops, tablets, capsules, powders, gummies, and more. The most recent product addition includes Himalayan Shilajit, an ancient resin found deep in the Himalayas and made up of 84 minerals, providing improvements in cognitive function, energy metabolism, immune function, and antioxidant activity. Hydration hero ZeroLyte, which promotes electrolyte replenishment, prevents muscle cramping is now available in a variety pack of best-selling flavors. Foundational ConcenTrace Trace Minerals are available in a wide range of easy to digest formats ranging from drops, capsules, tablets and gummies offering everyone an easy way to remineralize however you prefer to consume your supplements.

An Emphasis on Sustainability Initiatives: Trace has focused on using less water to get the same amount of brine and putting unused water back into the lake to further improve its practices. With exclusive rights to The Great Salt Lake for mineral harvesting, Trace is committed to protecting the region that has the richest source of magnesium on the planet. New packaging from Trace follows this commitment, with products now encased in Post Consumer Resin (PCR).



“Our award-winning brand is already launched globally, but with this exciting revitalization we're armed to make even greater waves abroad through an innovative and modernized lens,” said Linnette Reindel, Chief Marketing Officer.“We own the drop” is more than a tag line -we lean in on mineral-infused drops that will uplift the health and wellbeing of everyone across the world who embarks on a ConcenTrace journey."

Trace has won the Natural Choice Awards from Whole Foods Magazine, and its products have been recognized by the Mindful Awards who highlight conscious companies. Its products have also earned the GMP certification for best practices in manufacturing and commitment to safety by the independent, internationally recognized NSF organization for public health standards.

Retailers and customers can expect the new packaging on their store shelves and online this fall. Trace products are available at The Vitamin Shoppe, Wegmans, GNC, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Walmart, and more. For more information about Trace, visit

About Trace:

For more than 50 years, Trace, America's leading performance nutrition brand, has been dedicated to the mission of remineralizing the world. Lauded globally for its #1 patented product ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, which contain the full spectrum of trace minerals needed to promote the natural balance of mind and body, Salt Lake City-based Trace is committed to researching data, sustainably harvesting minerals, promoting awareness and formulating best-in-class products.

