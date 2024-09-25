Kuwait Moh.: Essential Systems Restored, Active After Recent Cyberattack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti announced on Wednesday that many essential features are back and running after a cyberattack that affected systems in some hospitals and the Sahel app.

In a press statement, the Ministry said that systems have been restored to their backups including systems at Kuwait Cancer Control Center and administrative systems, like the health insurance and expatriate check-up systems.

After a technical malfunction that affected their systems, their technical teams have tracked the causes and reveled attempts of a breach into their systems, added the Ministry.

The ministry stressed that it took all initiatives to maintain basic and vital health care services in primary health care centers and in public hospitals, and to maintain their data.

The ministry also worked with competent government security agencies to contain the problem and stop its spread to other systems, and to reinforce security systems and update them in order to combat breaches more effectively.

From day one, the ministry was able to restore main systems and prevent the breach from reaching essential databases, and that all health care systems were halted in order to install new versions of programs and updates, in case of future attacks.

They added that they are working with government security agencies to restore the rest of the systems completely soon, and assured that they will continue to protect their data and provide essential high-quality health care. (end) mrf

