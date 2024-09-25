(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, the International Forum on Industrial Civilization with the theme of "Industrial Civilization - The Power of China" was opened in Shanghai, China. Party members of the of and Information Technology, Vice Minister

Shan Zhongde attended the forum and made a speech; Zou Ciyong, Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, made a message; Zhuang Mudi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, attended the forum and made a speech.

International Forum on Industrial Civilization Opens in Shanghai, China, Building a Platform for Exchange and Mutual Learning between China and the World's Industrial Civilization

The Chinese Government attaches great importance to the building of an industrial civilization and has made remarkable achievements in industrialization, with the value added of industry reaching 39.9 trillion yuan in 2023, and with all the industrial categories in the United Nations Industrial Classification. China has provided the world with a wealth of industrial products and formed an industrial culture with Chinese characteristics, nurturing various industrial spirits such as the spirit of "two bombs and one star" and the spirit of Beidou in the new era.

Shan Zhongde pointed out that, as a next step, the Industrial Culture Development Center of MIIT will resolutely

adhere to the high level of opening up to the outside world, closely focusing on the key task of realizing a new type of industrialization, continue to deepen the opening up of cooperation in the field of industry and information technology, and promote win-win situation with other countries around the world, so as to contribute China's strength to the development of the global industrialization and the enhancement of the well-being of mankind.

Zou Ciyong proposed that technological innovation continues to drive social progress and that countries contribute to industrial development with their unique wisdom. The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is committed to promoting sustainable industrialization. Zhuang Mudi emphasized that Shanghai is promoting new industrialization and the strategy of manufacturing power, actively shaping the image of industry and promoting the spirit of industry.

Wu Jincheng, Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Municipal Government, Deputy Secretary of Pudong New Area Committee and Mayor of Pudong New Area, Cheng Peng, Secretary of Party Committee of Shanghai Municipal Economy and Informatization, and Sun Xing, Deputy Director General of Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, jointly released the Shanghai Declaration of International Forum on Industrial Civilization at the opening ceremony of the forum. The Declaration emphasizes the importance of international cooperation, technological innovation and industrial upgrading, and especially points out the key role of industrial museums and culture in the inheritance of industrial civilization, showing a comprehensive and forward-looking vision.

Wu Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Pudong New District Committee and Vice Mayor of Shanghai Pudong New District, David Teaabo, Ambassador of Kiribati to China, and Luca Rosi, Counselor of Italy to China, delivered keynote speeches for the forum. Mr. Liu Zhifei, Vice President of Corning Incorporated and President of Greater China, Mr. Vikram Channa, Vice President of Warner Bros. Discovery, and Ms. Dong Huijuan, Vice President of ABB Group, attended the forum and delivered keynote speeches. Sun Ming, Vice President of the Institute of Contemporary China and World Studies of the Foreign Languages Bureau of China, released the "China Industry: Green Wisdom and Winning New Global Image" - Assessment Report on the International Image Communication of Industrial Civilization in the New Era at the forum.

The forum was co-sponsored by the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, and the People's Government of Pudong New Area of Shanghai, and was attended by more than 200 guests, including representatives of domestic and foreign governments and enterprises, as well as renowned experts and scholars.

The Forum organized three forward-looking forums: "Spatiotemporal Variations: Global New Energy Vehicle Innovation", "Decoding the

Future. Global Digital Intelligence Trends", "Reflecting on the Past, Shaping the Future: The Heritage and Innovation of the Shanghai industrial Museum".

In the vast journey of the development of global industrial civilization, China is illuminating the new course of human industrial development with the unique light of industrial civilization. The successful convening of the International Forum on Industrial Civilization is not only the first high-end international communication platform built by China from the perspective of industrial civilization, but also an important window for China to show its industrial development achievements to the world, share its development experience, and seek a blueprint for future development.

SOURCE Industrial Culture Development Center of MIIT

