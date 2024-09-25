(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexican MedTech Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the Mexican MedTech market, including a forecast analysis on key segments, such as cardiovascular devices, drug delivery devices, hospital supplies, patient monitoring devices, urology-gynecology devices, and robotics.

The Mexican MedTech market grew steadily in 2023, mainly because of an increasing aging population and the strong nearshoring of medical device activities, with multiple companies investing in manufacturing facilities in Mexico. Many major medical device companies' manufacturing facilities were already present in the country. Furthermore, new companies started investing in Mexico because of its proximity to the United States and supportive government policies. Healthcare stakeholders will continue to incorporate digital health solutions in Mexico.

Technologies such as robotics, wearables, mobile health applications, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, telemedicine, and electronic health records will be at the forefront in driving growth.

Risks such as regulatory delays, lack of infrastructure investments, current infrastructure deficiencies, concerns related to corruption and fraud, and perceptions of insecurity will pose key challenges to growth.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Nearshoring and Manufacturing

Digitalization

Remote Care

Advanced Low-cost Solutions for Local Market Catering to the Needs of the Aging Population

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Analysis Highlights

Market Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Mexican MedTech Market Dashboard

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment: Mexican MedTech Market

Cardiovascular Devices: 2023 Market Snapshot

Drug Delivery Devices: 2023 Market Snapshot

Patient Monitoring Devices: 2023 Market Snapshot

Hospital Supplies: 2023 Market Snapshot

Robotics: 2023 Market Snapshot

Urology-Gynaecology: 2023 Market Snapshot

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Top 5 Mexico Economic Highlights of 2023

Top 5 Mexico Economic Highlights Projected for 2024

Healthcare Spending

Healthcare Availability

Nearshoring

Manufacturing Risks

Medical Tourism

Digitalization

Hospitals Conclusions and Future Outlook

