Astralis And Gowish Announce Strategic Partnership Ahead Of Blast Premier - To Make Fans' Wishes Come True

today on September 25, 2024 Astralis , the Danish leader in global esports, is excited to announce a major strategic partnership and sponsorship agreement with GoWish ; the world's no. 1 app for wishlists and Social Shopping. The collaboration is designed to enhance Astralis' fan engagement by utilizing GoWish's innovative wishlist technology trusted by millions of users worldwide, allowing fans to publish their gift wishes and connect more closely with their favorite team players by e.g. co-creating and sharing wishlists featuring personal picks from the world of Counter-Strike, official Astralis merchandise, exclusive experiences and much more.

"Since day one, Astralis has been about pushing boundaries, and with our new strategic partnership with GoWish, we're thrilled to introduce alternative ways to inspire and reward our fans, making it also easier than ever to engage with the Astralis Main team on more personal levels. By incorporating GoWish's wishlist technology, we can offer more interactive experiences, making it easier for fans to stay connected with the Astralis family as well the wider esports community whom we hope will follow us into GoWish's wonderful world dedicated to 'fixing gifting' – a challenge we back 100%,"

says Mads Rasmussen , Commercial Director of Astralis.

Bridging generational gaps with the 'Creator Universe'

The strategic partnership aims to introduce gamers of all ages to a new and innovative solution to create wishlists, share inspiration and buy gifts & goods at the best prices online: Wish. Share. Compare – to make dreams come true and double gifting, unspent gift cards and returns a thing of the past. And to celebrate this, Astralis and GoWish will each month fulfill a wish from a selected fan's wishlist, provided it is merchandise from the official Astralis webshop , giving fans a unique opportunity to win their most desired Astralis gear, says GoWish's COO Morten Bjørn Mortensen :

"We are excited to partner with Astralis at a time when esports and gaming have become global phenomena, captivating the imagination of millions of people daily – just like GoWish. This collaboration enables us to engage directly with new generations of digitally-native fans while also helping parents connect with their teenagers' passions and wishes. Thus, we believe the Astralis partnership can bridge the generational gap in today's digital age and with our new Creator Universe we open up exciting opportunities to stage

Astralis in a way that feels both natural and authentic to their global audience,"

ends Morten Bjørn Mortensen.

About GoWish



Founded in 2015 by the Danish national postal service

PostNord as 'Ønskeskyen', Gowish is today an independent tech company trusted by millions of users worldwide in all generations, to fulfill hundreds of thousands of wishes every day and a total of more than 12 million wishlists. With almost 1 in 2 Danes being active users, GoWish is the market leader and category owner in Denmark - and a Social Shopping phenomena spreading quickly throughout the world with a mission of 'Fixing Gifting'.

About Astralis



Founded in 2016,

Astralis has been one of the world's leading esports organizations since day one. With more than 80 employees, digital channels with millions of followers, live streaming of all the organization matches on its broadcast channel, a large retail

and gaming centre in the heart of Copenhagen and fans all over the globe, the Astralis brand is a true powerhouse in international esports and gaming. Combined with a record-breaking four Major wins, 24 international trophies, and the longest streak as number one on the world rankings, Astralis is not only dominant as a brand but also as the best-performing team in Counter-Strike history.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Astralis Media Relations:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +45 2681 1558

GoWish Media Relations:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +45 31356352

