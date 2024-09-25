Milei Rejects UN’S ‘Pact For The Future’ In Fiery Critique Of Ideological Agenda

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold address to the United Nations General Assembly, Argentine President Javier Milei criticized the organization's ideological direction.



Milei praised the UN's early accomplishments but claimed it had become an overreaching entity. He argued that the UN now imposes its agenda on member states and citizens worldwide.



Milei's speech marked a departure from the "Pact for the Future" recently adopted by 193 countries. He accused the UN of transforming into a multi-tentacled Leviathan, attempting to dictate global policies.



The president asserted that the organization had strayed from its original peacekeeping mission. The Argentine leader also targeted the Security Council, alleging its permanent members misuse veto power for personal interests.



Milei's critique extended to the broader UN structure, which he labeled as controlled by international bureaucrats.







Meanwhile, a group of world leaders convened to address extremism and misinformation on social media. Brazilian President Lula da Silva called for regulation of social networks that profit from hate speech.



French President Emmanuel Macron advocated for developing new strategies to combat extremists and digital manipulation.



This gathering, titled "Forum for the Defense of Democracy: Fighting Extremism," highlighted growing concerns about online threats to democratic systems.



Leaders emphasized the need for a coordinated response to protect democratic values in the digital age. Milei 's speech and the parallel forum underscore the complex challenges facing international cooperation and democratic governance.



In short, these events reflect ongoing debates about the role of global institutions and the impact of digital technologies on political discourse.

