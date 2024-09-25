API reports significant decrease in US crude oil inventories

(MENAFN) The American Institute (API) reported a significant decrease in U.S. oil inventories, indicating a reduction of 4.339 million barrels for the week ending September 20. This drop comes as analysts had anticipated a smaller decline of 1.100 million barrels for the same period, highlighting a sharper than expected reduction in stock levels. The previous week had already shown an increase in inventories, with the API noting a hike of 1.960 million barrels, reflecting the volatility in and demand dynamics within the oil market.



In response to these inventory changes, oil prices experienced an upward trend on Tuesday. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery rose by 1.19 U.S. dollars, or 1.69 percent, closing at 71.56 dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Similarly, Brent crude for November delivery saw a gain of 1.27 dollars, or 1.72 percent, settling at 75.17 dollars per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. These price movements reflect market reactions to the reported inventory declines and broader supply considerations.



The recent fluctuations in oil prices and inventory levels underscore the ongoing uncertainties in the global oil market. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, production decisions from OPEC, and economic indicators can significantly influence both supply and demand dynamics, leading to price volatility. Analysts and market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming reports and data releases for additional insights into the trends affecting crude oil markets.



Overall, the API's report and the subsequent price reactions illustrate the interconnectedness of inventory levels and market performance in the oil sector. As the market adjusts to these developments, investors and industry stakeholders will be keen to assess how these trends may impact future pricing and production strategies.

MENAFN25092024000045015839ID1108713099