Dubai: Self-Checkout Service Launched In Union Coop, Expanding To All Branches Soon

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai-based retailer, Union Coop, has introduced 'self-checkout' as a part of its smart services that allows consumers to complete their purchases without the need of any cashier. Currently, in its initial stages, the Dubai-based retailer plans to introduce self-checkout in all of its branches for the convenience of the consumers.

Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, said, "Union Coop has recently launched new services for consumers, introducing self-checkout systems through a range of smart devices at our Union Coop branch in Etihad Mall. This initiative is part of our strategy to offer multiple payment options and provide more flexible and convenient shopping experiences.”

Al Bastaki added that the self-checkout service will be gradually expanded to other Union Coop branches in Dubai following its positive reception from consumers upon launch.

He noted that 'self-checkout' has revolutionised traditional shopping methods in many stores and shopping centers worldwide. It allows customers to manage their payment process independently, without needing assistance from store employees.

Al Bastaki continued: –“The service, which Union Coop plans to introduce in more retail outlets across Dubai, saves time by bypassing long queues at traditional checkout counters and offers a comfortable option for shoppers who value privacy during their purchases.”

He also highlighted that Union Coop has recently launched an initiative focused on digital and smart channels to enhance sustainability and reduce paper use in retail outlets. This initiative includes sending promotional campaigns via WhatsApp and Telegram and enabling customers to obtain the“Tamayaz” loyalty card digitally. This not only accelerates the card acquisition process and access to discounts but also minimizes paper consumption by offering digital receipts instead of traditional paper ones.

Al Bastaki explained that Union Coop has made digital invoices available through its app and QR codes, which can be scanned at the point of sale to receive an electronic receipt, with the option to print if desired.

He affirmed that these services will provide broader sustainability standards, expand smart service offerings, and streamline the shopping experience, making it quicker and more efficient.

Al Bastaki concluded that the retail sector in Dubai is rapidly evolving to align with global smart service trends, supporting further expansion of these systems and services. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of tourist activities and ongoing population growth, enhancing the retail sector's development.

