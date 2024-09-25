“MAHAMAYAR AGMAN” Indian Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition cum sale takes off in Kolkata

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 24th September 2024: Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. A Govt of India undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Textiles, provides marketing platform to artisans, weavers and craftsmen from all over the country. CCIC operates prestigious showrooms for marketing Handloom and Handicrafts products of India in New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai through which it retails handicrafts and handlooms. The products are being sourced from Weavers, Master weavers, Artisans, Craft persons, Master crafts persons, National Awardees, Shilp Gurus and Clusters hence working in partnerships to foster economic development, improved livelihoods, cultural vitality and community well-being.

The emporium showcases the finest crafts from all over India under one roof ranging from EXQUISITE SCULPTURES, PAINTINGS, ARTEFACTS, METAL WARE, WOODCRAFT, POTTERY, STONEWARE & MARBLE CRAFT, CARPETS, FURNITURE, FURNISHINGS, TABLE LINEN, SAREES, READY TO WEAR, ACCESSORIES, JEWELLERY, CRAFT ITEMS, HERBAL PRODUCTS and much more. Each product is unique reflecting the folklores, religious beliefs, cultural ethos and rich heritage of India.

In an endeavour to celebrate and promote the Indian handicraft , this Durga Puja the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd (CCIC) at the CCIC Emporium 7, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata - 700013 organises exhibition cum sale of handicraft and handloom "MAHAMAYAR AGMAN" showcasing such emerging Indian handloom and handicraft products. The exhibition will be open till 10th October, 2024 (10:30 AM – 7:30 PM). Discount of 10% on entire range of handicraft and handloom except silver Items.

Since the exhibition showcases entire gamut of Indian Handloom and Handicraft products painstakingly executed by skilled master craftsperson’s, national awardees and artisans working for the sector from across country. We look forward for your kind visit and also support CCIC in its endeavour to promote the Indian handicrafts by covering the same in your esteemed Newspaper, Magazines and Electronic media.





MENAFN25092024007598011681ID1108712666