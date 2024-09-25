Natural Dyes Market Estimated To Reach $6.4 Billion By 2029 Globally, At A CAGR Of 5.7%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Natural Dyes is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2024 to USD 6.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets . The natural dyes market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, favorable economic conditions, expanding applications in various industries, and growing demand. The increasing use of natural dyes in various end-use industries, such as textile & leather, food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care and others significant driver for market growth. The food and beverage industry is the largest consumer of natural dyes due to the increasing demand of natural products among buyer who are concerned about health and environmental impacts. As the trend towards healthier, more sustainable, and environmentally friendly practices grows, demand of natural dyes increases.

Stringent government regulations: High cost and accessibility of natural dyesIncreasing use of natural dyes in pharmaceutical and personal care productsScalability issue of natural dyes

Plant Based Dyes is projected to be the fastest growing type of natural dyes, in terms of value, during the forecast period.Powder dyes is the largest form type of the natural dyes, in terms of value.

Based on type, the natural dyes market has been segmented into plant based, animal-based and mineral based. Plant based dyes are sourced from leaves, fruits, bark flowers, pods, flowers. These dyes are extracted from various plants such as henna, indigo, turmeric, onion skins, and others. Natural animal origin dyes are derived from insects and mollusk; cochineal which offers a bright red color and Tyrian purple derived from some mollusk and giving a historical color. These dyes are famous for their deep hues and historical usage. mineral dyes are derived from natural minerals and earth deposits such as ochre that produces warm yellow to brown color and malachite which gives green nuances. These dyes provide a wide range of colors and promotes sustainable practices. Their properties and environment friendly nature makes then a preferred choice in food & beverage, textile, leather and other end-use industries.

Based on end-use industry, the natural dyes market has been segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, packaging, stationary & art supplies and others. The natural dyes are getting popular in almost all the sectors of industries because of its eco-friendly, variable and non-hazardous nature. In the food and beverage segment, these dyes provide natural and harmless colouring for products such as confectionaries and beverages. In the cosmetics and personal care industry natural dyes that are used in cosmetics such as lips tints and hair dyes, appealing to consumers seeking organic alternatives. In pharmaceuticals sector, these dyes are used to colour capsules, tables and other forms.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for natural dyes. The market size of Asia Pacific region is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024. The demand for these dyes is continuously rising in due to several major factors. Firstly, growing consumer awareness and preferences for sustainability, propels the demand for eco-friendly dyes. Additionally, the region's booming textile industry, which is a global leader in production and export, is increasingly adopting natural dyes to meet international standards and consumer preferences for sustainable and organic products.

