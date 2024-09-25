Abhay Deol Asks Suggestions For Long Drive Tracks, Fans List Out ‘ZNMD’ Songs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Abhay Deol seemed to be confused on what to play while going on a long drive and his fans were quick to give out suggestions from his blockbuster 2011 film“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”.

Abhay, who has worked in popular films such as“Dev. D”,“Road, Movie”, and“Raanjhanaa” to name a few, shared a selfie of himself sitting behind the steering wheel of his car dressed in a black ganji and flaunting his salt and pepper look.

He then asked for suggestions as he wrote:“Any suggestions of songs for a #longdrive?”

The added hashtags:“#duniya #Dev.D #song #roadtrip.”

The comment section was filled with hilarious suggestions.

A netizen mentioned the song:“I'm a rock chick in a rock hard world,” which was featured in his blockbuster“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”. The scene was picturised on actress Kalki Koechlin, Abhay, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan.

One mentioned“Dil Dhadakne Do” from the same film, which hit the screens in 2011, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

A fan suggested“Senorita” from the“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, for which the three stars Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay lent their vocals.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” told the story of three friends, who take a vacation in Spain. It turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears.

Talking about his upcoming slate of work, Abhay will be starring alongside actress Natasha Bassett in the indie romantic film“Don't You Be My Neighbor!”

The film will portray an unlikely connection between Jay essayed by Abhay and Emily played by Bassett, who have different perspectives on love and life.

As they work through their contrasting beliefs and life experiences, they are challenged to confront their preconceptions and open their hearts to unexpected possibilities, per the synopsis, reports deadline.

The film is directed by Harry Grewal and the script is penned by David Lambertson.