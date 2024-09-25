Ukraine Receives More Humanitarian Demining Equipment From Int'l Donors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Special Service of Ukraine's Defense has received a batch of humanitarian demining equipment handed over by donors from across the Atlantic.

The“important” equipment, worth $230,000, includes metal detectors, protective suits, specialized demining tools and lighting devices,“which will greatly improve the efficiency and safety of sappers”, the SSTS press service stressed.

The equipment was handed over to sappers that had undergone training courses by MAT Kosovo.

The batch was donated by the Canadian charitable foundation, Mriya Aid Org Inc., and the U.S.-based company, Safe Pro Group Inc., the agency states, expressing its gratitude for dedication to Ukraine's cause.

“This support is an important contribution to ensuring security in the liberated territories of Ukraine and contributes to the quicker return of peaceful life to these areas,” the report concludes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal , since the beginning of 2024, more than 200,000 hectares of farmland have been inspected and cleared of mines.

According to expert estimates, Ukraine needs to engage nearly 10,000 sappers to clear the land contaminated by Russian mines and unexploded ordnance.