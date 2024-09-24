REVIVER® Joins Forces With ROADMEDIC® And SENSAGRATE In Lidar Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition's 9-1-1 Dispatcher Visibility Demonstration Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REVIVER® Aims to Play a Key Role in Improving Post-Crash Care Through the USDOT's (FY)2025 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program with over 50,000 Digital License Plates on the Road Today

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIVER®, the pioneering of the first and only digital license plate in the world (the

RPLATE®), is proud to announce its participation as a founding company in the LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition's (LSL) groundbreaking 9-1-1 Dispatcher Visibility Demonstration Project. This vital initiative aims to improve post-crash care by leveraging advanced technology integrated into the REVIVER® platform to provide real-time visual context to 9-1-1 dispatchers and first responders. The project aims to play a key role in USDOT's (FY)2025 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. With over 50,000 RPLATES installed on vehicles in California and Arizona today, REVIVER® has a proven platform to demonstrate and quickly broaden adoption of connected vehicle safety initiatives.

In collaboration with ROADMEDIC®, a leader in automotive emergency communication systems, and SENSAGRATE, a provider of intelligent visual sensor technology, REVIVER® will become the gateway to democratizing vehicle safety for virtually all year, make, and model vehicles by integrating real-time data transmission and visual context into the Next Generation 911 (NG911) system via the REVIVER® RPLATE® platform. This integration will enable 9-1-1 dispatchers to receive critical information, including images and videos, from motorists in roadside emergencies. This enhanced situational awareness will significantly improve the accuracy and speed of emergency responses, improving incident victim outcomes and ultimately saving lives.

REVIVER® Joins Forces with ROADMEDIC® and SENSAGRATE in LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition

"REVIVER's goal is to utilize digital license plates to modernize vehicle registration compliance and to leverage developing technologies to help save lives,"

said Neville Boston, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of REVIVER®. "By combining REVIVER's RPLATE digital license plate technology and companion APP with the expertise of ROADMEDIC® and SENSAGRATE, we are realizing our vision. REVIVER will be setting a new standard for emergency response via direct vehicle connectivity. Our involvement in the LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition's 9-1-1 Dispatcher Visibility Demonstration Project reflects our commitment to advancing safety on our roads and enhancing post-crash care."

The 9-1-1 Dispatcher Visibility Demonstration Project will showcase the world's first end-to-end, real-time infrastructure-to-everything (I2X) communication system. This system integrates collision detection, IP-based 9-1-1 data transmission, and real-time visual context, providing first responders with unprecedented insight into roadside emergencies. The project is set to play a pivotal role in the evolution of NG911, making emergency services more effective and responsive to the needs of motorists. Additional connected safety collaborations are expected to be announced shortly that will include solutions to increase driver awareness of local first-responder activities to reduce the occurrence of secondary incidents.

As part of REVIVER®'s ongoing commitment to safety innovation, REVIVER® will participate in the panel session entitled "911's Role in the Connected Safe System Approach" at the upcoming COVESA All Member Meeting, taking place September 25-26, 2024, in Novi, Michigan. This session will bring together industry leaders to discuss the critical role of 9-1-1 in the evolving connected vehicle ecosystem, with a focus on improving post-crash care through advanced technology and cross-industry collaboration.

The COVESA All Member Meeting is a key event for the connected vehicle community, offering a platform for collaboration and innovation. REVIVER®'s participation underscores their leadership in driving the adoption of NG911 and enhancing the role of connected technology in public safety.

About REVIVER®: REVIVER® is the creator of the world's first digital license plate platform, revolutionizing the way people interact with their vehicles. The REVIVER® RPLATE® and companion app offer unprecedented convenience, personalization, and safety features, transforming the license plate into a connected vehicle platform. REVIVER® is committed to leveraging technology to improve vehicle safety and support the transition to a connected, digital automotive ecosystem.

About ROADMEDIC®: ROADMEDIC®, an authorized automotive OEM tier 1 supplier, is an automotive 9-1-1 software company dedicated to improving emergency response through instantaneous IP-based data transmission from motor vehicles to 9-1-1 centers. Their innovative solutions enhance the speed and accuracy of emergency responses, saving lives and reducing harm in the event of a crash.

About SENSAGRATE: SENSAGRATE provides advanced intelligent visual sensor technology designed to improve road safety by integrating real-time data with vehicle and infrastructure systems. Their cutting-edge solutions enable precise collision detection and seamless communication with emergency services, enhancing the effectiveness of post-crash care.

About LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition (LSL): The LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition is a nonprofit 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to improving public safety through the integration of advanced technology in emergency response systems. LSL collaborates with industry leaders, municipalities, and public safety agencies to enhance post-crash care and reduce roadway fatalities.

