Kuwait Cabinet Strongly Deplores Israeli's Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Cabinet condemned and denounced strongly the Israeli air strikes launched on Lebanon that killed and wounded hundreds of people.

During its meeting held on Tuesday at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet said that these are in a blatant violation of all international norms and law, including international humanitarian law, and pose grave threats to the region's stability and security.

The State of Kuwait expressed its solidarity with, and support to, Lebanon, rejecting all measures that undermine Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said in a statement after the meeting.

The Cabinet warned once more against the repercussion of increased escalation and danger in the region due to Israeli occupation continued aggression on the brotherly Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

It also cautioned against Israeli occupation ignorance of international calls, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, calling for taking a decisive step towards crimes committed against innocents, Al-Mousherji said.

In addition, the Cabinet extolled Kuwait's speech delivered by the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah during the future summit at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

During the speech, His Highness the Crown Prince reiterated the necessity for all to comply with all international treaties, charters and laws, and avoid double standards.

His Highness the Crown Prince also condemned the genocide in Palestine that claimed more than 41,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

After its establishment in 1961, Kuwait was keen on establishing the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to enhance development bases of developing countries, His Highness the Crown Prince told the summit.

Kuwait, since its independence in 1961, has provided 1,073 soft funding cases for varied development projects carried out in 105 countries, His Highness the Crown Prince noted.

On the 94th anniversary of Saudi Arabia National Day falls on September 23, the Cabinet extended, its congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on this occasion.

The Cabinet wished everlasting security and stability as well as further progress, prosperity to the Kingdom under the wise leadership, lauding its great role in serving Islam and Muslims, and renaissance.

Being keen on maintaining the national identity, the Cabinet approved the draft decree amending the Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 regarding Kuwait's citizenship.

Under the draft, a foreigner who gets Kuwaiti nationality does not mean that his wife becomes a Kuwaiti, and a foreign woman who gets married to a Kuwaiti man is not allowed to get Kuwaiti citizenship.

In addition, the aforementioned draft decree law allows withdrawing Kuwaiti nationality from a Kuwaiti who acquires it in some specific cases like fraud or Forgery, and also if convicted by a final ruling in crimes of honor or trust, or crimes related to Allah, prophets or the Amir personality.

The Cabinet also endorsed the minutes of meeting of the Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship, which includes some cases of the withdrawal and loss of Kuwaiti citizenship by fraud or forgery, in line with the law No. 15 of 1959.

Moreover, the Cabinet was briefed on a visual presentation by Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Oil Minister Nora Al-Fassam on Kuwait's financial status on 31-3-2024.

The ministers also saw another presentation by Minister of Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Amthal Al-Huwaila, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari on the issuance of the decree No. 696 of 2024 regarding amending the decree No. 206 of 2009.

Being keen on control, Al-Huwaila told the Cabinet about a study prepared on some Public benefit associations, which are inactive and violate the law No. 24 of 1962 to issue a decree to dissolve them.

Additionally, the Cabinet was presented with a visual presentation by Head of the Government Performance Follow-Up Agency Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on a report of building government performance system to curb observations mentioned in the government regulatory agencies' reports, and achieve the State's financial sustainability through adopting a financial policy, and developing mechanism of bonuses and assessment of all workers. (end)

