Israeli Warplanes Continue Bombing S. Lebanon, Baqaa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes continued their on southern Lebanon and the Baqaa region on Tuesday, which resulted in killing and wounding many Lebanese, including material damage to buildings and properties.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that the violent and intense raids by the Israeli targeted most of the southern border towns and a number of towns in the Baqaa region in eastern Lebanon, killing six people in the city of Nabatieh, five in the town of Douair, two in the town of Bazourieh, and two in the town of Sharqiya.

The Lebanese Civil Defense Directorate announced in a statement that its personnel had recovered six bodies from under the rubble of a building destroyed by an occupation airstrike in the town of Nabi Aila in the Baqaa region.

The Civil Defense added that its personnel had managed to recover the bodies of six dead people from the building targeted by an occupation airstrike in the Ghobeiry area in Beirut, and had transferred 10 wounded people to hospitals.

An airstrike carried out by an Israeli warplane on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa resulted in the death of a member of the civil defense team and the injury of five other members.

Earlier, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad announced that the death toll of Israeli occupation forces' attacks on Lebanon have reached 558 people. (Pickup previous)

