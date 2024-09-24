Shahabad Assembly: Mr. Subhash Kalsana, Our State's CM Nayab Saini, And MP Naveen Jindal Addressed A Huge Public Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In support of Mr. Subhash Kalsana, CM Nayab Saini and MP Naveen Jindal addressed a large public meeting, urging votes for BJP to secure victory in Haryana.

SHAHABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, in support of BJP Shahabad candidate Mr. Subhash Kalsana , Chief Minister Nayab Saini and MP Naveen Jindal addressed a massive public meeting, urging voters to back the BJP. They highlighted BJP's vision for a third term in Haryana, promising to usher in a new chapter of development.

Subhash Kalsana BJP candidate for the Shahabad SC-reserved seat, is contesting the Haryana Assembly elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and MP Naveen Jindal.

Kalsana's campaign is focused on addressing critical issues in Shahabad, including drug addiction, Dalit empowerment, and infrastructure development. His strategy to combat drug addiction includes establishing rehabilitation centers and launching public awareness campaigns, while his focus on marginalized communities includes targeted welfare programs for Dalit youth and improved access to education and healthcare.

Kalsana's plan to modernize infrastructure includes improvements in roads, public services, and water management. Supported by top BJP leadership, Kalsana's campaign has gained significant momentum, aiming to deliver growth and opportunity for Shahabad's residents.

With a solid track record of service and commitment to the constituency, Subhash Kalsana has crafted a detailed roadmap for the holistic development of Shahabad, a constituency that has long faced challenges related to infrastructure, unemployment, and social disparities.

Naveen Jindal, a prominent business leader and Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, has played an instrumental role in amplifying Kalsana's campaign, lending his support through public rallies and voter outreach initiatives. Together, Kalsana and Jindal are driving a campaign focused on empowering marginalized communities, expanding economic opportunities, and creating sustainable infrastructure.

Subhash Kalsana's Comprehensive Vision for Shahabad's Future

Subhash Kalsana's campaign strategy stands out for its focus on addressing the most critical challenges affecting Shahabad. These challenges include rising drug addiction rates, the need for Dalit empowerment, and urgent infrastructure development. With a people-centered approach, Kalsana's campaign is resonating across the constituency, offering a vision of hope and tangible change for all communities.

Combatting Drug Addiction: A Holistic Approach

One of the focal points of Subhash Kalsana's campaign is addressing the growing issue of drug addiction, which has had a devastating impact on Shahabad's youth and vulnerable communities. Recognizing the multifaceted nature of this problem, Kalsana is committed to implementing both enforcement measures and rehabilitation programs to help eradicate the menace of drug abuse in the region.

“The people of Shahabad deserve better,” Kalsana declared at this rally.“Drug addiction is on the rise, unemployment is rampant, and basic infrastructure is crumbling. These are not issues that can be swept under the rug. I am committed to tackling these head-on, with the support of the BJP's mission of inclusive governance and national development.”

Kalsana's anti-drug strategy includes a strong emphasis on rehabilitation centers to provide medical and psychological support for those suffering from addiction. These centers will focus not only on helping individuals overcome their addiction but also on vocational training programs that aim to reintegrate recovering addicts into society by providing them with employment opportunities. The rehabilitation strategy will also be complemented by public awareness campaigns that educate the public about the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of community support in fighting this crisis.

Kalsana also plans to work closely with local law enforcement agencies to combat the drug trade in Shahabad. His vision includes providing resources to law enforcement so they can effectively target and dismantle trafficking networks, thereby addressing the root causes of addiction in the region.

Empowering Marginalized Communities: A Commitment to Dalit Welfare

Given that Shahabad is an SC-reserved constituency, Dalit welfare and empowerment are at the heart of Subhash Kalsana's development agenda. Kalsana has consistently highlighted his commitment to ensuring that marginalized communities, especially Dalits, are given the opportunities and support they need to thrive. This includes targeted policies aimed at improving access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

“Empowerment is about more than just words-it's about providing the resources and opportunities that allow every community to succeed,” Kalsana remarked at the rally.“For far too long, marginalized communities have been left behind. My mission is to change that and ensure that Dalits have the same opportunities as everyone else.”

Kalsana's focus on education is particularly critical. His plan includes increasing school enrollment rates among Dalit children by improving access to quality education and ensuring that these children have the tools they need to succeed. To achieve this, Kalsana has proposed the construction of new schools in underdeveloped areas of Shahabad, as well as a push for scholarships and financial aid to support Dalit students pursuing higher education.

In addition to education, Kalsana plans to implement skill development programs that will empower Dalit youth by providing them with the vocational training they need to secure stable and well-paying jobs. These programs will focus on industries such as manufacturing, technology, and agriculture, which are key drivers of the local economy.

The importance of healthcare access for Dalit communities is also a critical part of Kalsana's plan. By building more healthcare centers in rural and underserved areas, Kalsana aims to provide better healthcare services to those who have traditionally been underserved.

Infrastructure Development: Laying the Foundation for Sustainable Growth

One of the key pillars of Subhash Kalsana's campaign is his commitment to improving Shahabad's infrastructure. For years, the region has faced significant challenges in this area, including waterlogging, poor road conditions, and inadequate public transportation. Kalsana's infrastructure plan seeks to address these issues by modernizing the region's public services and facilities, ensuring that Shahabad is well-positioned to thrive in the future.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of any successful society. Without it, progress stalls,” Kalsana noted.“My vision for Shahabad is one where we not only fix the immediate problems but also build a sustainable infrastructure that supports long-term growth and prosperity.”

Kalsana's infrastructure development plan includes:

Major road construction projects to improve connectivity across the region, ensuring better access to markets, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

Water management solutions, particularly addressing the recurring issue of waterlogging that has adversely affected agriculture and daily life in Shahabad's rural areas. Kalsana aims to implement improved drainage systems and modern irrigation techniques to enhance agricultural productivity and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers.

Upgrading public transportation networks to provide reliable and efficient transport options for residents, making it easier for them to commute for work, education, and essential services.

Energy infrastructure improvements to ensure a stable and consistent power supply across the constituency, particularly in rural areas where electricity shortages have been a long-standing problem.

Kalsana's vision for infrastructure development also includes the construction of new schools, hospitals, and community centers, designed to provide residents with better access to education, healthcare, and social services. These projects are part of a broader effort to ensure that Shahabad's infrastructure supports the needs of its growing population and lays the groundwork for future economic expansion.

Driving Economic Growth: Attracting Industry and Creating Jobs

Job creation is one of Subhash Kalsana's top priorities, and his plan for economic development revolves around attracting new industries to Shahabad. Recognizing that unemployment is a major concern for many residents, Kalsana has proposed the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the region, which would provide tax incentives and other benefits to businesses that set up operations in Shahabad.

“Shahabad has the potential to become an economic hub, but we need to attract the right industries and create an environment where businesses can thrive,” Kalsana said.“By fostering growth in key sectors, we will generate jobs and provide stability for our local economy.”

The SEZs will focus on sectors such as manufacturing, information technology, and renewable energy, all of which have the potential to generate thousands of jobs for local residents. Kalsana's plan also includes providing support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are critical drivers of economic activity in Shahabad.

Additionally, Kalsana's agricultural development plan aims to modernize farming practices, helping farmers improve productivity and gain access to larger markets. By introducing new technologies and practices, Kalsana hopes to make farming more profitable and sustainable for Shahabad's agricultural communities.

Engaging Youth and Inspiring Future Leaders

Subhash Kalsana's commitment to youth engagement is evident in his efforts to inspire the next generation of leaders. Recently, alongside Naveen Jindal, Kalsana visited Markanda National College, where he interacted with students, emphasizing the importance of education, entrepreneurship, and national service.

“I was truly impressed by the energy and dedication of the students at Markanda National College,” Kalsana remarked.“They are the future of our country, and I have no doubt that they will take India to new heights.”

Kalsana's engagement with Shahabad's youth reflects his belief in the power of education to transform lives. He has pledged to continue supporting educational initiatives, providing scholarships and creating job opportunities for young people across the constituency.

Kalsana's emphasis on entrepreneurship aligns with his broader economic agenda, which seeks to create an environment that fosters innovation and business development. By encouraging the youth to take an active role in shaping Shahabad's future, Kalsana is empowering them to contribute to the region's long-term success.

