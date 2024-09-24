(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global hospital cleaning chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

8.65%

during the forecast period. Growing demand for cleaning chemicals to prevent hais

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing popularity of distribution channels. However,

adverse effects of cleaning chemicals

poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Acuro Organics Ltd., CARROLLCLEAN, Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., GOJO Industries Inc., Hillyard Inc., Paragon Products (UK) Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanosil AG, Solenis, STERIS plc, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Thymox, Tristel Plc, Whiteley Pty Ltd.

, and Zep Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hospital cleaning chemicals market 2024-2028

, and Zep Inc.

The online distribution channel has become essential for both hospital cleaning chemical buyers and manufacturers. This convenient platform allows buyers to order products from any location and saves manufacturers the costs of maintaining physical stores. Manufacturers target the distribution of cleaning chemicals to hospitals and other industries through direct channels, online channels, and retailers. The increasing Internet penetration and global connectivity enable suppliers to utilize online platforms, such as IndiaMart, Alibaba, and Amazon, to expand their customer base and improve profit margins. Online promotional activities and discounts on bulk purchases of hospital cleaning chemicals, including disinfectants, are also driving demand. The ease of purchasing and frequent purchases further boost sales. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global hospital cleaning chemicals market.



The Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for healthcare services and medical technology, especially in the context of an aging population and rising healthcare expenditure. This report focuses on trends in disease diagnosis, treatment, and application areas of cleaning chemicals in healthcare facilities. Technological trends, such as antimicrobial agents and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, are driving market development. Key applications include general-purpose cleaners, surfactants, solvents, chlor alkali, phosphates, biocides, and others. The report covers recent developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, and future prospects. With a focus on sustainability concerns, green cleaning and ecofriendly solutions are gaining popularity. Stringent regulations and hygiene and safety requirements are major challenges. Emerging economies and healthcare spending, influenced by global GDP and chronic diseases, offer significant development potential. This comprehensive, quantitative research covers cleaning chemicals used in hospitals, including those for medical devices and HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections), and addresses infectious diseases and stringent regulations.

Hospital cleaning chemicals play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in healthcare facilities. These chemicals are used daily to clean various surfaces and medical equipment. However, they contain harmful substances that can lead to adverse reactions for hospital workers. Quaternary ammonium compounds, glutaraldehyde, ortho-phthalaldehyde, and chlorhexidine are some of the compounds used in cleaning chemicals that can cause respiratory ailments, eye and skin irritation, eczema, and other skin problems. Sodium hypochlorite or bleach, a common cleaning chemical, is effective against microorganisms but can cause damage to the skin, eyes, and respiratory system. Hydrogen peroxide, another active compound, can also cause irritation or damage to these areas. The OxyCide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner from Ecolab Inc., which includes peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, can cause shortness of breath, headaches, skin burns, throat irritation, and asthma-like symptoms. The potential health risks associated with these chemicals may reduce their usage in hospitals, negatively impacting the growth of the hospital cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period.

.



The Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market report focuses on the current landscape and future development prospects of this industry. Key challenges include the rising healthcare expenditure due to healthcare services for the geriatric population and chronic diseases. Medical technology advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment increase the need for effective and ecofriendly cleaning solutions. Products by application include general-purpose cleaners, surfactants, solvents, antimicrobial agents, chlor alkali, phosphates, and biocides. Technological trends like green and sustainable cleaning practices are gaining popularity. Recent developments include the use of cleaning chemicals in healthcare facilities to combat HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections) caused by infectious diseases. Driving factors include stringent regulations for hygiene and safety, while restrictive factors include sustainability concerns and the high cost of eco-friendly alternatives. Key players in this market include manufacturers of cleaning chemicals, medical devices, and healthcare facilities. The report provides a comprehensive, quantitative analysis of the market size, trends, and growth prospects in various regions, including emerging economies.

Factors like healthcare spending, Global GDP, and the aging population contribute to the market's growth. Key trends include the increasing use of antimicrobial agents and the growing demand for sustainable cleaning solutions. The report also covers the impact of recent regulations on the market.

This hospital cleaning chemicals market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Cleaning agents 1.2 Disinfecting and sterilizing agents



2.1 State owned hospitals

2.2 Private hospitals 2.3 Community hospitals



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Cleaning agents-

In the healthcare sector, hospital cleaning chemicals play a crucial role in maintaining a hygienic environment and preventing the spread of infections. These cleaning agents are designed to remove dirt, germs, and impurities from various hospital surfaces and objects. Thorough cleaning is essential before high-level disinfection and sterilization to eliminate organic and inorganic materials that may harbor pathogens and interfere with medical equipment operation. The global hospital cleaning chemicals market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), growing incidence of infectious diseases, and hospital standards mandating regular cleaning. Traditional cleaning agents, which can be harmful to human health and the environment, are being replaced by eco-friendly alternatives. Major vendors in this market, such as 3M and Cantel Medical, offer a range of green cleaning solutions, including 3M's general-purpose cleaners and Cantel Medical's INTERCEPT Wipes, which provide effective cleaning while minimizing chemical exposure. These trends are expected to fuel the growth of the hospital cleaning chemicals market in the forecast period.

Title: Hospital Cleaning Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028 Executive Summary: The global Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing incidence of HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections) and the stringent regulations imposed to ensure hygiene and safety in hospitals. The market is driven by factors such as the rising healthcare spending, technological trends, and the emergence of infectious diseases. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market and covers the development potential, future development prospects, and recent developments. Report Scope: This report on the Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, share, trends, and growth dynamics. The report covers the market segmentation by product type, including solvents, chlor alkali, and phosphates, as well as by application, such as disinfectants, sanitizers, and cleaning agents. The report also covers the market in emerging economies and the impact of medical devices on the market. Driving Factors: The Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market is driven by the increasing incidence of HAIs, stringent regulations, and the growing focus on hygiene and safety in hospitals. The rising healthcare spending and technological trends are also expected to fuel the market growth. Future Development Prospects: The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective and eco-friendly cleaning chemicals. The market is also expected to be driven by the increasing focus on automation and the use of advanced technologies such as robotics and IoT in hospital cleaning. Gross Margin: The report provides a detailed analysis of the gross margin and pricing trends in the Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market. Recent Developments: The report covers recent developments in the Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market, including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations. Key Product Types: - Solvents - Chlor alkali - Phosphates Key Applications: - Disinfectants - Sanitizers - Cleaning Agents Key Market Dynamics: - Increasing incidence of HAIs and stringent regulations - Rising healthcare spending and technological trends - Emergence of infectious diseases. Note: This content is intended to provide a general overview of the Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market and is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis or a substitute for professional advice. For more detailed information, please refer to the full report.

The Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market is a comprehensive, quantitative research report focusing on the global industry trends, size, share, growth, development potential, and future development prospects of the Hospital Cleaning Chemicals market. The report covers key topics such as cleaning chemicals, HAIs (Healthcare-Associated Infections) caused by infectious diseases, stringent regulations, hygiene and safety, emerging economies, and the unique research methodology. The report includes an analysis of medical devices, healthcare spending, Global GDP, aging population, chronic diseases, healthcare services, medical technology, and disease diagnosis and treatment. The market is segmented by application, including hospital cleaning, and covers technological trends, product types such as antimicrobial agents, general-purpose cleaners, surfactants, solvents, chlor alkali, phosphates, and biocides. The report also explores sustainable cleaning solutions like ecofriendly cleaning and green cleaning. Driving factors, restrictive factors, recent developments, and future outlook are also discussed in detail.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Cleaning Agents

Disinfecting And Sterilizing Agents

End-user



State Owned Hospitals



Private Hospitals

Community Hospitals

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

