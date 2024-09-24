(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum pigment size is estimated to grow by USD 168.6 million from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

5.03%

during the forecast period. Growing demand for aluminum pigment from automotive sector

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

aluminum pigments with low voc content. However,

volatility in global aluminum prices

poses a challenge. Key market players include Alba Aluminiu SRL, Altana AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, BioTio Industries, Carlfors Bruk AB, DIC Corp., FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Hefei

Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co. Ltd., Metaflake Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., SCHLENK SE, ShanDong Jie Han Metal Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Titanos Industry Co. Ltd., Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc., SMC Minerals and Chemicals, SP Colour and Chemicals, The Arasan Aluminium Industries P Ltd., The Metal Powder Co. Ltd., and Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Market Driver

The global paints and coatings industry faces regulatory challenges due to the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from solvent-based products, contributing to air pollution and ozone layer depletion. Aluminum pigments, commonly used in these applications, are a significant source of VOCs. However, manufacturers are innovating water-based aluminum pigments to address this issue. These pigments, such as COMPAL WS, are delivered in granular form, ensuring easy handling, improved shelf stability, and transportation. With increasing VOC regulations worldwide, the market for low-VOC aluminum pigments is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.



The Aluminum Pigment market is thriving, with significant demand in various industries. Leafing Aluminum Pigments, known for their remarkable color pureness and translucence, are popular in Paints and Coatings, Plastics, and Printing Inks. Non-leafing Aluminum Pigments offer flexibility and are used in Vaccination programs and Personal Care products. Chemical companies are innovating with Aluminum Pigments in Water based coatings and Solvent based coatings for Automotive applications. Light reflective, Infrared, and UV properties make Aluminum Pigments desirable for various applications. Binder and Resistant coating technologies are advancing, with Aqueous systems and Silicate systems gaining traction. Physical color deposition techniques like Ball milling process ensure inventory levels remain stable. Aluminum Pigments provide visual effects, including Metallescent and Lenticular, and are non-degradable. They offer functional attributes, such as short shelf life, flexibility, and resistance to various conditions. Aluminum Pigments are used in various industries, including Plastic coatings, Printing, and Specialty pigments. Inorganic and Organic pigments, as well as Specialty pigments, are part of the Aluminum Pigment family. Government stimulus packages and Vaccination programs are expected to boost demand further.



The aluminum market has experienced significant price volatility due to various external factors. In 2018, US sanctions against Russian conglomerate Rusal led to a halt in aluminum supply, causing a growth in demand and subsequent price increase. This affected all industries using aluminum, including pigment production. The relaxation of sanctions in July 2018 resulted in a price decline, but the rate of decline slowed. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused global economic downturn and weak demand, leading to a decline in aluminum prices. In March 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted aluminum supply, causing prices to grow. This volatility poses a significant challenge for the global aluminum pigment market, as the price of aluminum powder and pigment are directly linked to the aluminum market trends.

The Aluminum Pigment market faces several challenges in various industries. In the cosmetics sector, competition from advanced plastics and polymer composites threatens Aluminum Pigment's use in makeup products like lipsticks, eye shadow, nail lacquers, and other makeup items. In consumer electronics, lightweight materials are preferred, making it tough for Aluminum Pigments to maintain market share in devices like mobile phones, wearables, TVs, laptops, tablets, computers, and appliances. In skin care and hair care, water-based formulations and non-hazardous materials are the trend, impacting Aluminum Pigment's use in lotions, creams, and gloss finishes. In coatings, inks, and specialty applications, the demand for effect pigments and specialty dyes is increasing, requiring Aluminum Pigment producers to adapt and innovate. Additionally, UTP technology and printing applications, hiding power, and adhesion are critical factors affecting market growth. Pigment production facilities must ensure efficient production and maintain high-quality standards to remain competitive.

