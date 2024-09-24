(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global kidney stones therapeutic market size is estimated to grow by USD 537.8 million from 2024-2028, according to

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The kidney stones therapeutic market has witnessed significant advancements in the past three decades, driven by technological innovations in kidney stones treatment procedures. Lithotripsy, URS, and percutaneous techniques have revolutionized the field, replacing conventional open surgical treatments. Holmium laser technology has been a game-changer, enabling efficient stone removal with minimal tissue damage. Thulium fiber lasers, with their tunable wavelength and smaller beam diameter, offer additional advantages. Miniaturized PCNL procedures and the combination of ultrasonic and pneumatic lithotriptors further enhance treatment efficacy. Disposable ureteroscopes address the limitations of reusable ones, improving patient access to URS and reducing hospital costs. These technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the global kidney stones therapeutics market.



The Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing stone therapy results and the rising elderly population. However, a lack of awareness and inadequate healthcare infrastructure pose challenges. Startups are entering the scene with innovative product lines, including endoscopy equipment for urolithiasis treatment and neuromodulation devices for preventing stone formation. Contractual agreements between healthcare providers and manufacturers are driving increased investments in kidney stone disease treatments. Key trends include minimally invasive procedures, such as interventional cardiology and urology, as well as advanced technologies like laser systems, fibers, and accessories. Companies like Olympus Corporation are leading the way with offerings in calcium-oxalate, cysteine, uric acid, and struvite stone treatments. Imaging technologies like abdominal x-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound, abdominal MRI, and intravenous pyelography continue to play crucial roles in diagnosis and treatment. Overall, the market is focused on improving outcomes and efficiencies in kidney stone management, with a focus on Ureterolithiasis and Nephrolithiasis.



Market

Challenges



The global kidney stones therapeutic market is experiencing significant challenges due to a shortage of highly skilled urologists, particularly in developed and developing countries like India, China, and the US. This shortage increases the complications and risks associated with surgical procedures, such as those for kidney stones removal and

prostatectomy. With a decrease in the number of urologists globally, projected to decline by nearly 30% by 2025, there is a growing concern for the lack of specialists for myocardial infarction surgeries. The complex nature of urology surgical procedures, including diagnosis, planning, and imaging interpretation, requires specialized training. Consequently, the decreasing number of urologists will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. The kidney stones therapeutic market faces challenges due to rising fast food consumption and dietary habits. Cooking methods also play a role in stone formation. Major players like Olympus,

Stryker, Allengers, Medispec, EDAP TMS, Sonomotion, and Telemedicine are innovating digital health solutions and medical devices for diagnosis and treatment. Shock wave lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, and percutaneous renal lithotomy are common treatment types. Calcium oxalate, struvite, cystine, and calcium phosphate stones require different treatments. High treatment costs, side effects, and diagnosis methods like CT scan and x-ray pose challenges. Surgeons perform open surgeries and MIS procedures. Dornier MedTech, Endoluxe, and urology market leaders offer advanced imaging systems like OptiVision technology and Dornier Delta III for precise diagnosis and treatment. Post-processing is crucial for accurate analysis. Medications and dietary interventions are essential for prevention and management.

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Specialty clinics 1.3 Ambulatory surgical centers



2.1 Lithotripsy

2.2 Ureteroscopy 2.3 Percutaneous nephrolithonomy (PCNL)



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals-

Lithotripsy is a non-invasive outpatient treatment for kidney stones up to 20 mm in diameter, located in the kidney and not in the ureters or bladder. This procedure uses focused sound waves to break the stone from outside the body, making it less invasive and associated with less discomfort than URS and PCNL. EDAP TMS, based in France, offers the Sonolith i-sys lithotripter, which can treat stones up to 210 mm in depth and is suitable for obese patients. The system is DICOM compatible, ensuring easy data transfer, and offers protection for medical staff. Despite a lower success rate and higher likelihood of re-treatments compared to URS and PCNL, lithotripsy's non-invasive nature continues to drive its use. However, treatment guidelines often recommend URS over lithotripsy for ureteric stones, limiting lithotripsy's adoption and market growth, resulting in moderate expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Kidney stones, also known as urolithiasis, affect millions worldwide. The primary types include calcium oxalate, cysteine, uric acid, and struvite stones. Diagnosis involves methods such as abdominal x-ray, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, abdominal MRI, and intravenous pyelography. Olympus Corporation's endoscopes facilitate minimally invasive procedures like ureteroscopic lithotripsy and percutaneous renal lithotomy for calcium oxalate stones. MIS procedures, including extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, offer advantages over open surgeries in terms of side effects and recovery time. Lifestyle factors, such as fast food consumption and cooking practices, contribute to the development of kidney stones. Ureterolithiasis, or stones in the ureter, can lead to severe pain and complications if left untreated.

Market Research Overview

Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market: Overview The Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is a significant segment of the Urolithiasis market, focusing on the treatment and management of kidney stones. Kidney stones, also known as nephrolithiasis or urolithiasis, are solid crystalline mineral deposits that form in the kidneys. The most common types of kidney stones are calcium oxalate, cysteine, uric acid, and struvite. Diagnosis of kidney stones typically involves imaging techniques such as abdominal x-ray, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, abdominal MRI, intravenous pyelography, and urography. Olympus Corporation's Olympus Corporation's ureteroscopy and endoscopy systems are widely used for diagnosing and treating kidney stones. Treatment options for kidney stones include medications, minimally invasive procedures, and surgical interventions. Shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) is a non-invasive procedure that uses high-energy shock waves to break down kidney stones. Ureteroscopy and percutaneous renal lithotomy are minimally invasive surgical procedures used for removing larger stones. Open surgeries, such as nephrolithotomy, are used for removing very large stones. The market for kidney stone therapeutics is driven by the increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease, particularly in the elderly population, and the lack of awareness and healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. The high cost of treatment, side effects of medications, and the increasing use of minimally invasive procedures are key trends in the market. Innovation in medical devices, such as Olympus Corporation's OptiVision technology and Dornier MedTech's Dornier Delta III imaging system, and digital health solutions, such as telemedicine and dietary interventions, are expected to drive growth in the market. Companies such as Stryker, Allengers, Medispec, EDAP TMS, Sonomotion, Dornier MedTech, Endoluxe, and others are investing in new product lines and contractual agreements to expand their presence in the market. Key challenges in the market include the high cost of treatment, side effects of medications, and the need for specialized surgical expertise. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increased investments in research and development, innovation in medical devices, and the increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease. Fast food consumption and cookware materials, such as aluminum and copper, which increase the risk of calcium oxalate stones, are also contributing factors to the market growth. The market for kidney stone therapeutics is expected to continue to evolve with the development of new technologies, medications, and diagnostic tools. In conclusion, the Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market is a dynamic and growing segment of the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing prevalence of kidney stone disease, innovation in medical devices and digital health solutions, and the need for effective and minimally invasive treatment options. The market is expected to continue to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, innovation, and investments in research and development.

