Ombudsman Receives UNICEF's Representative In Azerbaijan
9/24/2024 3:11:43 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has received Saja Farooq Abdullah, the
newly appointed representative of the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF) to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Commissioner provided detailed
information to the guest about her activities in the field of child
rights protection. Speaking about international cooperation, the
Ombudsman noted the existence of close collaborative relations with
international organizations, including the UN and its specialized
agencies, and mentioned the implementation of several important
projects.
The Commissioner emphasized the significance of the events
carried out within the framework of cooperation between the
Ombudsman's institution and UNICEF, elaborating on the work done in
the relevant field. Sabina Aliyeva also informed about the recent
amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Commissioner for Human
Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that her
mandate in child rights protection and several other areas had been
expanded.
Furthermore, the Ombudsman provided extensive information on the
activities carried out under national preventive mechanisms and
independent monitoring mechanisms in the field of child rights,
including her work in juvenile justice, addressing appeals from
convicted persons and their family members, and submitting pardon
proposals to the President of the country.
The Commissioner also highlighted that landmines planted by
Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijan's liberated territories
pose a threat to the life and health of civilians, emphasizing that
children are among those affected by landmines and stressing the
importance of raising awareness about mine safety.
In response, Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF's representative in
Azerbaijan, expressed her gratitude to the Ombudsman for the warm
reception. The meeting also included an exchange of views on the
prospects of future cooperation between the institutions and
several other issues of mutual interest.
