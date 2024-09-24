Grocery Retailer Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List On First Quarter Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including food and beverage reports on trading for Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS ), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise.

The stock makes the top percentage gainer list today on first quarter news. Maison is trading at $1.3750, up 0.6384, gaining 86.67% on volume of over 75 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $1.89.

Maison Solutions just announced results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with our financial results for Q1 2025, as it marked the first full quarter with Lee Lee included under the Maison Solutions umbrella," said John Xu, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "We are encouraged by the immediate financial impact Lee Lee has had across all metrics, importantly, gross margins, which improved from 22.6% in the same quarter last year to 27.9%, getting us closer to the coveted 30% goal for our industry. Our organization has taken several deliberate steps in improving Lee Lee's operations by optimizing its supply chain and tapping into synergies between all stores. In particular, we have commenced streamlining Lee Lee's supply chain into the HK Good Fortune fold by leveraging our central warehouse in California to supply products which minimize costs, augments economies of scale, and will improve our margins. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to hit our guidance targets, sustain profitability, and increase market share within California and Arizona."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter increased 115.6% to $29.6 million compared to $13.8 million in the same period last fiscal year. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of revenues from the Company's newly acquired subsidiary, Lee Lee Oriental Supermart, Inc. ("Lee Lee") (acquired in April 2024), totaling $18.2 million.

Net revenues from perishable goods for the first quarter increased 96.7% to $15.2 million compared to $7.7 million in the same period last fiscal year. Net revenues from non-perishable goods for the first quarter increased 139.8% to $14.5 million compared to $6.0 million in the same period last fiscal year.

Total cost of revenues for the first quarter was $21.4 million compared to $10.6 million in the same period last fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to the Lee Lee acquisition, which increased the Company's cost of revenues by $12.3 million; this was partly offset by decreased cost of revenues from the Company's four California-based supermarkets by $1.6 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $8.3 million, while gross margin was 27.9%. Gross profit for the same period last fiscal year was $3.1 million, while gross margin was 22.6%. The increase was primarily due to the higher gross profit from the Lee Lee stores. Boasting three sizable stores, Lee Lee is one of the largest international markets in Arizona and offers authentic flavors and exotic products from over 30 countries and regions, featuring a wide variety of foods that are difficult to find in other local supermarkets.

Recent news:

