Customer Appreciation Week Coming To Kroger

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced it will kick off a mega-sales event honoring customers with the retailer's hottest deals and digital coupons during Customer Appreciation Week running September 25-October 1.

"We are so grateful for the trust our customer's place in us to feed their families every day and for the opportunity to play a part in some of life's most precious moments from holidays to birthdays and everything in between," Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer "During this special event we are celebrating customers with our hottest deals and digital coupons to show our sincere appreciation and say thank you for choosing Kroger."

During the one-week event, customers can get even more great deals on Kroger's Our Brands favorites and brands across the store. Starting September 25, visit Kroger/appreciation to save big and learn more.

Customers can look forward to Kroger's hottest deals and digital coupons such as:



Kroger Brand® Orange Juice in Select 64oz Varieties - two for $5 with card

Kroger Brand® Pasta Sauce in Select Varieties - only 99 cents with card

Kroger Brand® Pasta in Select Varieties - only 99 cents with card

Coca-Cola , Pepsi

or 7UP in Select Varieties

12oz cans- buy two, get two free (mix and match) with card

Starbucks Coffee 10-12oz Bags in Select Varieties

and K-Cups 10 count in Select Varieties -buy one, get one free (mix and match) with card

Doritos , Lay's Potato Chips , Cheetos

and Tostitos

in Select Sizes and Varieties-- $1.99 each when you buy four with card And more!

Boost by Kroger Plus members can enjoy even more exclusive savings during customer appreciation week and may redeem Boost exclusive offers up to five times. Boost expands on savings available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop*.

Boost by Kroger Plus Member Exclusive Offers Include:



Kroger Brand® Flour, five lb. - only 99 cents with a digital coupon

Smart WayTM Sugar, four lb. - only 99 cents with a digital coupon

Kroger Brand® Chips

and Tortilla Chips

in Select Varieties and Sizes- only 99 cents with a digital coupon

Kroger Brand® Bread

and Buns

in Select Varieties- only 49 cents with a digital coupon

Kroger Brand® Peeled Baby Carrots, 16oz - only 77 cents with a digital coupon Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Lunch Meat in Select nine oz Varieties -- $1.99 with a digital coupon

To learn more and enroll in Boost, click here .

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit

Kroger

or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons.

With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop these items and more

in-store or through Kroger Pickup

and Delivery ,

offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with

Boost by Kroger

Plus , the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.



Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page .



The creditor and issuer of the

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Boost Disclaimers:

*Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on two deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month.

Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.

2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details.

Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.

About Kroger

At The

Kroger

Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of

banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our

newsroom

and

investor relations

site.

