Customer Appreciation Week Coming To Kroger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Kroger celebrates customers with the hottest deals and digital coupons
CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced it will kick off a mega-sales event honoring customers with the retailer's hottest deals and digital coupons during Customer Appreciation Week running September 25-October 1.
"We are so grateful for the trust our customer's place in us to feed their families every day and for the opportunity to play a part in some of life's most precious moments from holidays to birthdays and everything in between," Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer "During this special event we are celebrating customers with our hottest deals and digital coupons to show our sincere appreciation and say thank you for choosing Kroger."
During the one-week event, customers can get even more great deals on Kroger's Our Brands favorites and brands across the store. Starting September 25, visit Kroger/appreciation to save big and learn more.
Customers can look forward to Kroger's hottest deals and digital coupons such as:
Kroger Brand® Orange Juice in Select 64oz Varieties - two for $5 with card
Kroger Brand® Pasta Sauce in Select Varieties - only 99 cents with card
Kroger Brand® Pasta in Select Varieties - only 99 cents with card
Coca-Cola , Pepsi
or 7UP in Select Varieties
12oz cans- buy two, get two free (mix and match) with card
Starbucks Coffee 10-12oz Bags in Select Varieties
and K-Cups 10 count in Select Varieties -buy one, get one free (mix and match) with card
Doritos , Lay's Potato Chips , Cheetos
and Tostitos
in Select Sizes and Varieties-- $1.99 each when you buy four with card
And more!
Boost by Kroger Plus members can enjoy even more exclusive savings during customer appreciation week and may redeem Boost exclusive offers up to five times. Boost expands on savings available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. Members can save up to $1,000 per year on fuel, groceries and delivery fees, any way they shop*.
Boost by Kroger Plus Member Exclusive Offers Include:
Kroger Brand® Flour, five lb. - only 99 cents with a digital coupon
Smart WayTM Sugar, four lb. - only 99 cents with a digital coupon
Kroger Brand® Chips
and Tortilla Chips
in Select Varieties and Sizes- only 99 cents with a digital coupon
Kroger Brand® Bread
and Buns
in Select Varieties- only 49 cents with a digital coupon
Kroger Brand® Peeled Baby Carrots, 16oz - only 77 cents with a digital coupon
Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Lunch Meat in Select nine oz Varieties -- $1.99 with a digital coupon
To learn more and enroll in Boost, click here .
For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit
Kroger
or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons.
With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.
Customers can shop these items and more
in-store or through Kroger Pickup
and Delivery ,
offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with
Boost by Kroger
Plus , the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.
Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page .
The creditor and issuer of the
Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.
Boost Disclaimers:
*Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on two deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month.
Free Delivery: $35 order minimum. Restrictions apply. Subject to availability. Delivery time not guaranteed.
2x Fuel Points: Restrictions apply. See site for details.
Fuel points cannot be earned on alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets. Fuel Points can be redeemed at participating fuel locations.
About Kroger
At The
Kroger
Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of
banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our
newsroom
and
investor relations
site.
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24092024003732001241ID1108710613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.