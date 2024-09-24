Annals Of Family Medicine: Blood Pressure Control Intervention Including Remote Monitoring Doubles Success In Underserved Patients With Hypertension

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A new study published in Annals of Family , titled "Digital Innovation to Grow Quality Care Through an Interprofessional Care Team (DIG IT) Among Underserved Patients With Hypertension ," demonstrates the effectiveness of a digital intervention in significantly improving blood pressure control among underserved patients. The DIG IT program, which combines remote monitoring with team-based care, more than doubles the success rate in achieving blood pressure goals compared to standard care.



This is a visual abstract showcasing key findings from the study.

Underserved communities are at higher risk for uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension), which can lead to heart disease and higher death rates. To address this, researchers evaluated effectiveness of a remote monitoring program called DIG IT at a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Orange County, California. The study focused on patients aged 40 and older with uncontrolled hypertension, comparing 70 patients in the DIG IT program with a historical control group of 70 patients who received standard care without digital tools. Over three months, researchers tracked blood pressure readings and heart disease risk scores in both groups.

Patients in the DIG IT program saw their systolic blood pressure drop by an average of 31 points. This is compared to a reduction of just 15 points in the control group. Diastolic blood pressure decreased by 11 points in the DIG IT group, compared to a 5-point reduction in the control group.

The program led to a significant reduction in the estimated American College of Cardiology 10-year risk of heart disease. Patients in the DIG IT group showed twice the improvement compared to those in the control group. Nearly 73% of patients in the DIG IT program reached their blood pressure goals within three months, compared to 37% in the control group.

The DIG IT program combined digital blood pressure monitoring, medication management, and an interprofessional care team of family physicians, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists, and IT specialists. Patients were loaned digital devices to monitor their blood pressure at home, with readings automatically synced to the clinic's electronic health record (EHR) system. This integration enabled the care team to monitor readings in real time and respond swiftly to elevated levels.

"In our study, clinical pharmacists provided patients with medication optimization through comprehensive medication management under a collaborative practice agreement," the study authors noted. "This allowed primary care clinicians additional time to attend to complicated cases that require in-depth assessments. Tailoring patient-centered care around patients' needs fosters not only interprofessional collaboration, but also shared decision-making between patients and clinicians to achieve positive outcomes."

Lead author Dr. Joyce Lee said, "Findings from this study showed that underserved patients can be empowered effectively in achieving timely targets when they are given the right tools and guidance to thrive. Technology-enabled care can transform how we manage certain chronic diseases for the better."

