Asian American Academy Of Science And Engineering Announces Election Of Inaugural Fellows

The Asian American Academy of Science and Engineering (AAASE) is proud to announce the election of its inaugural class of Fellows. This distinguished group of scientists and engineers has been recognized for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields and their commitment to advancing the presence and influence of Asian Americans in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The awards ceremony will be held from November 15th to17th at the National Academy of Sciences Beckman Center, Irvine, California.

The inaugural class of AAASE Fellows ( ) includes:



Zhenan Bao : K.K. Lee Professor of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, with courtesy appointments in Chemistry and Materials Science and Engineering. She is an NAS, NAE, NAI, and AAAS member.



Yuan Chang : Distinguished Professor of Pathology at the University of Pittsburgh. She co-discovered the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus, a major breakthrough in cancer research. Her work has earned her membership in NAS.



Lili Cheng : aCorporate Vice President at Microsoft , leading the AI and Research division. She has made significant contributions to human-computer interaction and AI development. Lili is known for her innovative approaches to software engineering and is a member of NAE.



Shu Chien : Renowned professor at UCSD and member of NAS, NAE, and NAM. He is a pioneer in bioengineering, especially known for his work on cardiovascular physiology and mechanobiology.



Stephen Chou : Joseph C. Elgin Professor of Engineering at Princeton University. An NAE member, Stephen is recognized for his groundbreaking work in nanotechnology, particularly in nanoimprint lithography.



Steven Chu : Nobel Laureate in Physics and an NAS member and Professor at Stanford University. His pioneering research in atomic physics and laser cooling has profoundly impacted the field. He also served as the U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2009 to 2013.



Sankar Ghosh : Chair of the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at Columbia University. His research on NF-kB signaling pathways has significantly advanced our understanding of immune response and inflammation. Sankar is a member of the NAS and NAM.



David Ho : Clyde '56 and Helen Wu Professor of Medicine at Columbia University. A key figure in HIV/AIDS research, his work on antiretroviral therapies has saved millions of lives. David is a member of NAM.



Evelyn Hu : Tarr-Coyne Professor of Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering at Harvard University. She is known for pioneering nanoscale device work and has made significant contributions to nanotechnology. Evelyn is a member of NAS and NAE.



Xuedong Huang : Chief Technology Officer at Zoom Video Communications. He is a pioneer in speech recognition technology and has significantly advanced the field of artificial intelligence. Xuedong is a member of NAE and AAAS.



Alice Huang : Senior Faculty Associate in Biology at Caltech and former president of AAAS. Her research in virology, particularly on virus-host interactions, has been groundbreaking. Alice is a respected leader in the scientific community.



Rakesh Jain : Director of the E.L. Steele Laboratory for Tumor Biology at Massachusetts General Hospital. His pioneering work on the tumor microenvironment and angiogenesis has earned him membership in all three National Academies. Rakesh's research has transformed cancer therapy.



Kam Leong : Samuel Y. Sheng Professor in Biomedical Engineering at Columbia University. As a drug delivery and gene therapy leader, Kam's innovative research has significantly impacted biomedical engineering. He is a member of NAE and NAM.



Kai Li : Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University. His contributions to computer systems and data storage technologies are widely recognized. Kai is a member of NAE and has had a lasting impact on the field of computer science.



Andrea Liu : Hepburn Professor of Physics at the University of Pennsylvania. Known for her theoretical work in soft condensed matter physics, Andrea's research has provided deep insights into the behavior of complex materials. She is a member of NAS.



Arun Majumdar : Jay Precourt Professor at Stanford University and Dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. Arun, an energy technology and policy leader, has been instrumental in advancing sustainable energy solutions. He is a member of both NAS and NAE.



Shuji Nakamura : Nobel Laureate in Physics and Professor at UC Santa Barbara. Known for inventing the blue LED, Shuji's work has revolutionized lighting technology and earned him international acclaim.



Choon Fong Shi : President Emeritus of the National University of Singapore and NAE member. His contributions to fracture mechanics and materials science have been highly influential. Choon Fong's leadership has also had a significant impact on higher education.



Zhigang Suo : Allen E. and Marilyn M. Puckett Professor of Mechanics and Materials at Harvard University. He is known for his pioneering work in solid mechanics and soft materials. Zhigang is an NAS and NAE member.



Subra Suresh : President Emeritus of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and former Director of the NSF. A member of all three National Academies, Subra has significantly contributed to materials science and engineering. His leadership has been transformative in both academia and industry.



Savio Woo : Distinguished University Professor Emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh. A pioneer in bioengineering and orthopedic research, Savio's work has significantly advanced the understanding of musculoskeletal biomechanics. He is a member of NAE and NAM.



Joseph Wu : Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Known for his research in cardiovascular medicine and regenerative medicine, Joseph's work has led to significant advancements in the field. He is a member of NAM.

Jie Xue : Vice President of Technology and Quality at Cisco Systems. Her contributions to electronic packaging and reliability engineering have been pivotal. Jie is an NAE member and has played a vital role in advancing technology at Cisco.

For more information about the AAASE and the inaugural Fellows, please visit our website or contact us at .

