Altitude Trampoline Park Announces Exclusive Partnership With Intelliplay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Launches State-of-the-Art Feature, Intellibands, in Two Parks With Additional Roll-Outs Coming Soon

Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, announced today its exclusive partnership with Intelliplay, Inc., a brand that is revolutionizing the indoor family entertainment with a patented smart wristband and gamification platform. This partnership will introduce

Intellibands to Altitude Trampoline Park locations, offering cutting-edge designed to elevate the park experience for guests and improve overall park management for operators.

The

Intelliplay system, featuring the Intelliband, aims to increase satisfaction for both guests and franchisees. Intellibands are advanced rubber wristbands equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. Key benefits of this technology include immediate identification of guests with expired jump time, gathering precise location and tracking data, increasing guest engagement through leaderboards and other gamified elements, and providing a convenient method to make purchases that grow overall revenue.

Replacing standard paper wristbands, Altitude staff will now perform check-ins through Intelliplay, scanning the Intelliband to link it to each guest's ticket. This process ensures guests' Intelliband lights up appropriately, allowing for seamless entry into the park. Staff can also monitor guest locations in real-time through a park map view.

Guests can look forward to several exciting features, including

leaderboards. These allow kids to compete and earn points, making each visit to Altitude more engaging. Additionally, parents receive text notifications when their child's time is about to expire, with a simple process to extend the time via phone. Intellibands also alert staff and parents if a child attempts to leave the facility, further ensuring safety and security in the park.

"We're thrilled to introduce

Intellibands to our parks. Altitude has been a trailblazer in the family entertainment industry, but this partnership with Intelliplay allows us to enhance our system by creating a new cornerstone for innovative technology, indoor activity, and fun that makes visits to our parks even more appealing and convenient," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. "We are committed to continually improving the guest experience and look forward to seeing the positive impact Intellibands will have at our parks."

The first Altitude Trampoline Park to officially roll-out this technology will be in Mason, Ohio, followed by Richardson, Texas. Prior to the official launch in Mason, Altitude tested this technology among customers and received great initial feedback. Customers found the wristband to be very secure and comfortable to wear, and overall felt the wristbands made for a better experience.

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. This year, Indoor Active Brands launched its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant and bar – Crave Social Eatery, as well as yard and social games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Mike Stout at [email protected]

or visit .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brands successful $10 Endless Jumps pass, is where members get the max. Guests can,

infact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark .

Media Contact:

Andrea Mazzola, Fish Consulting

[email protected] | 956-893-9150

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park

