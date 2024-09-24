Helio Genomics CEO Justin Chen Li Selected To Join Leadership Board Of Terasaki Institute For Biomedical Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings Expertise in Innovative Approaches to Early-Stage Cancer Detection

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics and test development for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that the firm's Chief Executive Officer, Justin Chen Li, has been invited to join the Leadership Board of the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation at UCLA.

With the inauguration of new 57,530-sq.-ft. core labs, the Institute now operates one of the largest independent biomedical innovation infrastructures in Southern California. This infrastructure enables the creation of important and promising scientific platforms with the potential to bring solutions to critical problems in human and planetary health by translating such solutions into lifesaving products and services.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve on the board of this prestigious institute here in Southern California that is making dramatic advances in the biomedical sciences with implications worldwide," said Li. "It's an incredible opportunity to contribute to these groundbreaking efforts, share our expertise, and interact with others who are pursuing similar goals in improving healthcare and saving lives."

The Leadership Board is an advisory group whose purpose is to support the Institute and its mission to invent and foster practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. It is a volunteer panel of leaders in philanthropy, business and the clinic who help formulate and execute the institute's ambitious innovation strategy. Initiations are limited and selective and reflect the recipient's lifetime achievements.

"Our institute is engaged in an ambitious strategy to drive breakthrough research into translation across some of the biggest unmet needs in medicine, including cancer," said Maurizio Vecchione, Chief Innovation Officer of the Terasaki Institute. "We are grateful to Justin Li for joining our leadership board and helping to support our translational research mission with his expertise as an entrepreneur and an investor with a long history of accomplishment in biomedical innovation."

The mission of Helio Genomics is to transform the paradigm of cancer screening by developing multi-analyte blood tests with greater sensitivity, specificity and ease-of-use compared to current screening modalities using AI technology.

The company employs a multi-modal, multi-omics approach to biomarker discovery, utilizing various biological data to understand the mechanisms behind cancer development and progression. Its focus is on translating these insights into user-friendly tools to aid medical decision-making and potentially prevent cancer progression.

Li joined Helio in 2017 as VP of Finance & Business Development and was promoted to U.S. General Manager in 2019 to oversee business operations and clinical studies. He then was appointed to lead the firm's U.S. business as CEO in 2021. Previously, Li co-founded Sprightly Health Inc., a direct-to-consumer testing startup. Li advises various healthcare and life sciences startups in the seed to Series A stage. He also has extensive consulting experience with large pension funds, hedge funds and investment banks.

About Helio Genomics

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Helio Genomics is a cancer diagnostics technology and test developer.

