Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Gift Wrap (CSK-598)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to wrap a gift without the need for scissors," said an inventor, from Hopkins,

S.C., "so I invented the CUT TO SIZE WRAPPING PAPER. My design allows for neat and hassle-free gift wrapping for birthdays, holidays, and other celebrations."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy means to wrap gifts. In doing so, it eliminates the need for scissors. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it could enhance the appearance of the gift. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-598, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

