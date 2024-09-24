Meet Sage From Workera, The First AI Mentor For Workforce Skills Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sage Produces Verified Skills Data of Every Employee via Personalized Skills Assessments and Accelerated Pathways Powering Every Step of the Hire-to-Retire Journey



PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera , the leading AI-powered skills platform, today announced the launch of Sage, the first-ever AI mentor designed to transform enterprise learning and development. Sage represents a leap forward in verified skills intelligence by powering conversational skill assessments and personalized learning pathways to deliver a supportive mentorship experience that bridges the gap between learning and application.

Workera, the leading AI-powered skills technology platform

Continue Reading

"The corporate training industry is flooded with billions of dollars of legacy content," said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. "Employees and organizations desperately want personalized solutions to tailor content to their needs, to help save money, time, and make upskilling a productive experience."

Sage, named for its resemblance to a wise or helpful individual, works by applying the latest large language models (LLMs) in a multi-agent capability to create tailored experiences that continuously evolve through active conversations with both learners and admins. For learners, Sage adapts to their unique needs - including their role, personal goals, and skill levels over time, acting as a supportive, empathetic guide. For managers and admins, Sage offers seamless onboarding, actionable insights, talent analytics, and data-driven recommendations across the employee lifecycle from pre-hire-to-retire.

Sage enhances Workera's verified skills intelligence platform and directly addresses several persistent issues in corporate learning, changing how organizations approach workforce development. Built on a multi-agent approach, Sage brings an unprecedented level of personalization to enterprise learning. It is able to effectively cut through the noise of content overload, and deliver exactly what learners need, precisely when they need it, all based on verified skill data. Sage provides skill gap visibility, assessing up to 10 domains, each containing 30-60 skills, and offering a clear, organized view of where the learner stands and what steps they should take next to close their unique gaps. This comprehensive approach ensures that both learners and organizations can identify and address skill gaps with precision and efficiency.

"With AI mentorship, we're democratizing access to the kind of guidance that can unlock human potential, no matter where someone is in the world," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and Founder of Workera. "Sage empowers individuals to take charge of their professional growth and allows organizations to build agile, future-ready workforces. This level of personalization and adaptability is critical in a world where the half-life of skills is shorter than ever."

Features That Set Sage Apart:



Skills for Everyone: Sage can deliver verified skills data for any role or function leveraging Workera's library of 10,000+ skill assessments.

AI-First Architecture: Built from the ground up using a multi-agent based approach to achieve unparalleled personalization at scale.

Comprehensive Onboarding: Sage forms a detailed understanding of each user before the first interaction via advanced tools used during setup.

Adaptive Guidance: Sage continuously evolves its mentorship approach based on ongoing conversations and user progress. Practical Insights: Provides strategic recommendations for both learners and administrators to optimize skill development.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit . To meet Sage today, checkout the video .

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera leverages AI-powered agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge LLMs for the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company's exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at

.

SOURCE Workera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED