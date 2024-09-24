Women Business Collaborative Releases 2024 Women Ceos In America Report -Mixed Progress For Women In Corporate Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

today released the 2024 Women CEOs in America Report

which highlighted a mix of progress and challenges that remain for women in corporate leadership.

The report, completed in partnership with Ascend , C200 , and Catalyst , highlights growth in sectors like the Russell 3000 and private enterprises, alongside stagnation in the Fortune 500 . The report's data reveals that women are making significant gains in smaller public companies, marking a shift in boardroom culture across America:

Fortune 500: Women CEOs Hold Steady at 10.4%

Women's representation in the Fortune 500 remains at 10.4%, with 52 women CEOs in 2024, up from 41 in 2021. Notable new appointments include Joanna Geraghty at JetBlue, the first woman to lead a major U.S. airline.

Russell 3000: Women's Leadership Grows

In 2024, 9% of CEOs in the Russell 3000 were women, up from 6.2% in 2021, marking a 66% increase. Women continue to make strides in smaller public companies, demonstrating their value in leadership roles.

Women Entrepreneurs: Surge in Business Ownership

Women entrepreneurs have grown by 41% year-over-year, outpacing their male counterparts by 25%. With 13.5 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., women now own 34% of all small businesses and franchises, significantly impacting the economy.

Private Companies: Significant Increase in Women Leaders

Private companies valued over $1 billion saw a 118% increase in women CEOs from 2023. Leaders like Deb Liu at Ancestry and Beth Ford at Land O' Lakes are driving change in these organizations.

The CEO Report will be featured on a panel Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:55am EDT during the WBC's Action for Impact Annual Summit , moderated by Kevin Cirilli , Founder of mtf's Meet the Future, and will feature Jennifer McCollum , President and CEO of Catalyst; Anna Mok , President of Ascend, and Gwen K. Young , CEO of Women Business Collaborative (WBC). For more information on the Summit, please visit

The full 2024 Women CEOs in America Report can be downloaded at:



About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is the leading alliance of more than 85 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders working to advance women in business. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit

wbcollaborative .

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

