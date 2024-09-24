عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Investment Management Update


9/24/2024 10:01:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UPDATE
20 SEPTEMBER 2024

Following the novation of the investment management agreement from Downing LLP ("Downing") to Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”) comprising management of the Company's Venture, AIM and DP67 share classes in July 2022, the Board is pleased to confirm that Foresight has now also been appointed as Manager of the Company's Healthcare share class following completion of a Put-Option Agreement between Downing and Foresight on 20 September 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


MENAFN24092024004107003653ID1108709464


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search