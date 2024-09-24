(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

20 SEPTEMBER 2024

Following the novation of the investment management agreement from Downing LLP ("Downing") to Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”) comprising management of the Company's Venture, AIM and DP67 share classes in July 2022, the Board is pleased to confirm that Foresight has now also been appointed as Manager of the Company's Healthcare share class following completion of a Put-Option Agreement between Downing and Foresight on 20 September 2024.

