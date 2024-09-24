Investment Management Update
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UPDATE
20 SEPTEMBER 2024
Following the novation of the investment management agreement from Downing LLP ("Downing") to Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”) comprising management of the Company's Venture, AIM and DP67 share classes in July 2022, the Board is pleased to confirm that Foresight has now also been appointed as Manager of the Company's Healthcare share class following completion of a Put-Option Agreement between Downing and Foresight on 20 September 2024.
