Iran’s tax collection surges by 49 percent in first half 2024

(MENAFN) The Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) reported a significant achievement in tax collection, totaling 5.1 quadrillion rials (approximately USD10.227 billion) during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21). This figure marks an impressive 49 percent increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the effectiveness of Iran's ongoing efforts to enhance tax revenue amidst economic challenges.



INTA Head Mohammad Hadi Sobhani highlighted that the primary strategy for the current year focuses on rewarding taxpayers who fulfill their obligations punctually. This approach aims to incentivize timely payments and encourage compliance among taxpayers, fostering a culture of accountability in the tax system. By acknowledging responsible taxpayers, the INTA seeks to build stronger relationships with the public and improve overall tax morale.



In recent years, Iran has implemented various measures to combat tax evasion as part of a broader strategy to rely more on domestic economic resources. These initiatives are especially crucial given the impacts of U.S. sanctions on the Iranian economy. By tightening tax regulations and enhancing enforcement, the INTA aims to bolster state revenue and reduce reliance on oil exports, which have faced significant disruptions.



Sobhani also noted that the INTA exceeded its tax collection goals for the previous Iranian calendar year by achieving 104 percent of its targets. This success underscores the agency's commitment to improving tax administration and its adaptability in the face of economic pressures. As the INTA continues to refine its strategies, the focus remains on creating a sustainable and resilient tax system that can support Iran’s economic objectives.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108709414