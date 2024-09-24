(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership enhances performance, security, and cost efficiency for customers

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the Unified Lakehouse for Self-service Analytics and AI, and NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, live from NetApp INSIGHT announced a joint Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution that addresses key challenges faced by data lake users, including enhancing operational efficiency and driving actionable insights. By combining Dremio's Unified Lakehouse Platform with NetApp's StorageGRID, ONTAP, and Cloud solutions, the offering provides seamless access to a wide array of data sources, empowering businesses to unlock new levels of analytical capabilities and business growth through advanced data-driven decision-making.

The Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution delivers a unique value proposition for customers. Dremio's high-speed SQL Query Engine, Unified Analytics, and Enterprise Iceberg Catalog integrate seamlessly with NetApp's industry-leading storage offerings. NetApp StorageGRID allows organizations to efficiently build scalable, secure data lakes, while ONTAP provides optimized access to data stored in NAS environments, making it easily accessible for analytics within Dremio. This combination enables businesses to manage, analyze, and scale their data across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments with greater ease.

Together, Dremio and NetApp deliver a solution that simplifies data management, accelerates time to value, and amplifies business insights. Features like role-based access control, comprehensive auditing, and data lineage ensure strong security and governance. Additionally, the solution minimizes data movement and duplication, leading to significant cost efficiencies, lower total cost of ownership, and increased scalability.

“Together with Dremio, we are providing flexibility and scale for our customers,” said Jim Stull, vice president of technology partnerships at NetApp.“By integrating Dremio with NetApp's StorageGRID for data lakes and ONTAP for NAS, the Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data while boosting performance and dramatically reducing costs.”

NetApp as a Dremio Customer Use Case

NetApp itself has leveraged this joint solution for its Active IQ platform, which supports a wide range of internal and customer-facing analytics use cases. As data volumes grew, NetApp sought to modernize its existing Hadoop-based infrastructure. By adopting the Dremio and NetApp Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse, NetApp decoupled storage from compute, simplified data management, and achieved significant performance improvements such as:



Reduced query times from 45 minutes to two minutes.

Realized a 60+% savings in compute costs.

Achieved a 20x increase in query speed, and; Lowered total cost of ownership by more than 30%.

“Our partnership with NetApp is transformative for organizations seeking to accelerate data-driven decision-making,” said Roger Frey, vice president of alliances at Dremio.“The Hybrid Iceberg Lakehouse solution simplifies the data journey, delivering faster insights, more agility, and reduced complexity. This -helps businesses operate more efficiently and make smarter, more impactful decisions.”

To learn more about the deployment and usage of the Dremio and NetApp Hybrid Iceberg Lakhouse solution, please refer to the reference architecture or visit to get started.

About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

