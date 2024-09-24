Odisha CM Felicitates Two Students For Success In World Skills Competition

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday felicitated two students of Bhubaneswar-based skill training institute who won medals in the recently held world skills competition in France with cash rewards at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The Chief Minister also interacted with all the participants from the state.

Notably, Amaresh Kumar Sahu from the Deogarh district of Odisha won a bronze medal at the WorldSkills Lyon, France 2024. Amaresh excelled in the 'Renewable Energy' skill, showcasing outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, Gedela Akhil from Gajapati district won the Medallion for Excellence in 'Water Technology' at WorldSkills Lyon, France.

The Chief Minister has awarded Amaresh with Rs 25 lakh cash prize while Gedela was given Rs 5 lakh for his performance in the WorldSkills Lyon, France 2024.

While interacting with the participants, the Chief Minister said that the skills of the children of Odisha have now come to the attention of the world, adding that the skill development will be turned into a movement in Odisha in the coming days.

“Our program is being prepared to build a developed Odisha in view of 2036 and 2047. Our talented youth will be the real driver of our developed Odisha. Our youth is our identity. They are new to us. They are the basis of integrity for us,” said the Chief Minister.

At least 60 participants from India participated in the Worlds Skills Competition held in Lyon, France between September 10 to 15. Meanwhile, out of 60 participants, 15 were from Odisha.

“We have prepared a road map for skill development in Odisha. We don't just believe in dreams, but we create metaphors for reality. This year's budget has earmarked Rs 1,050 crore only for program implementation in the field of skill development and technical education,” added the Chief Minister.