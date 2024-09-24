International Kids Runway returns for its biggest show in Vancouver

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Both boutique and global kid's brands were on the catwalk at the International Kids Runway (IKR) show today in Vancouver. On hand were also kids fashion influencers and aspiring young models, with a show that provides brand exposure for kid's fashion brands and supports community efforts to assist families dealing with autism.

After the first IKR show was hosted in Vancouver in February 2024, the second show returned to deliver more sales opportunities for participating brands and an increased focus on supporting local charity.

The show featured nearly 600 attendees, mostly kids and their families, providing these aspiring models and performers with an opportunity to get much needed first-hand experience and exposure. They were joined on stage by popular kids fashion influencer Véronique Valexia Boulianne, actor-model Azriel Dalman, and 2024 Miss Teen Washington Jianna Mackey. Tiffany global ambassador, supermodel, and IKR co-founder Grace Gao was also on hand to introduce some of the exciting brands and models at the show.

IKR is not just helping these families and fashion designers achieve their dreams, it is also supporting one of the city's most important charity organizations. Proceeds from the IKR event were also donated to the Canucks Autism Network, an organization helping individuals with autism and their families. Grace Gao presented a donation of $3,277 to the Canucks Austism Network on stage at the event, and artwork from kids supported by the organization's work also filled the halls of the event venue at the Westin Bayshore.

One parent noted,“We are so happy to see our daughter experience her interest in fashion along with professional models, and all to help such a good cause of supporting kids with autism in Vancouver.”

For some, this is also serious business as multiple child talent scouts were also on hand to find the next promising runway star. While applications to be models in the IKR were open to anyone, each participant must pass an audition, followed by training, and finally a rehearsal before the big show.

This edition of IKR showcased some of the most inventive and aspiring kid's fashion brands from around the world. 12 brands participated in the event, including children's e-commerce platform Drippi, New York-based buyer platform Petite Maison Kids, Vogue-featured Linda Bellino, eco-conscious Goodbuyandhello, high-quality evening gown brand Ethereal Bridal, and the highly creative Hooligan Vogue. Designs from these brands were all presented under a stunning sunrise theme stage design.

A new focus was also put on providing more channels to purchase the clothes on display, helping provide more business support for the fashion brands.

A designer from Drippi noted the importance of these events: 'The sunrise-themed show was one of the most creative runway setups we have ever seen. It also provided an inventive platform for our brand to reach new audiences and even seek out new models for our apparel. Seeing our designs under the bright lights and bringing joy to such a large audience is truly rewarding.'

