ECD Auto Design Partners With Mercy Full Projects To Support Animal Welfare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world-renowned leader in custom classic luxury vehicles, is proud to announce its support of Mercy Full Projects, a non-profit organization located in Tampa, FL, dedicated to rescuing and finding homes for animals in need. This collaboration marks a significant step in ECD's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, with a special focus on animal welfare.



ECD Auto Design is honored to support Mercy Full Projects, by helping to fund critical rescue operations and care for animals in need. The two organizations recently teamed up for a photo and video shoot to raise awareness for the cause, using ECD's custom-built classic Land Rover Defender as a unique platform to highlight the importance of pet adoption. CLICK HERE for photo and video assets.

The shoot took place at a local dog park, where ECD's luxurious Defenders served as the perfect backdrop for a group of dogs that are currently adoptable from Mercy Full Projects. The heartwarming visuals captured during this shoot will be featured in an upcoming social media campaign aimed at encouraging pet adoption and promoting the incredible work Mercy Full Projects does in the community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mercy Full Projects and contribute to such a meaningful cause," said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "At ECD, we believe in giving back and making a difference. Supporting Mercy Full Projects not only aligns with our family values but also allows us to use our one-of-one vehicles and social media followers to showcase and help bring visibility to animals in need. We always stress the value of our families, including our four-legged members that bring so much joy and companionship to us."

Mercy Full Projects is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "ECD Auto Design's support has been invaluable," said Heydi Acuna, President and Founder at Mercy Full Projects. "Their financial contribution has directly impacted our ability to rescue more animals, and the visibility gained from our joint photo and video shoot will help us reach a broader audience with our message of compassion and care for all animals."

The campaign, set to launch this month, will feature stunning visuals from the photo and video shoot, showcasing the rescued dogs in and around ECD's iconic Defenders. This campaign aims to inspire others to adopt pets and support local animal rescue efforts.

About Mercy Full Projects

Mercy Full Projects is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding homes for animals in need. Based in Florida, the organization relies on donations and community support to carry out its mission of providing compassion and care to all animals. Mercy Full Projects also engages in educational initiatives to promote responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

For more information about this incredible organization and how to help make an impact, visit Mercy Full Projects .

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the“Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Mike Whittaker Public Relations & Content Manager ... 407-334-0943 Investor Contact: Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America Direct: 561-489-5315 Mobile: 561-374-0177 ...