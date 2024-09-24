(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Press Release:

International Modern Hospital LLC Celebrates the 94th Saudi National Day with Unity and Progress



Dubai, UAE – 24th September 2024 – International Modern Hospital LLC proudly celebrated the 94th Saudi National Day with a vibrant gathering, marking the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in healthcare, innovation, and societal growth. The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Aydarousi Al Essaie, Chairman of the Hospital, Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO of IMH, Dr. Rohit Kumar, Medical Director, and the dedicated medical staff.



The celebration began with an inspiring speech from Sheikh Aydarousi Al Essaie, Chairman of International Modern Hospital, who emphasized the hospital’s deep-rooted commitment to unity, progress, and collaboration across the region. "We are honored to celebrate Saudi National Day, a day that symbolizes strength, unity, and progress. At International Modern Hospital, we share the same values of dedication, innovation, and excellence that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands for. This event highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering regional collaboration and advancing healthcare services for the benefit of all."



Following this, Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital, delivered a powerful speech focusing on the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the empowerment of women in the healthcare sector. "As we celebrate Saudi National Day, we reflect on the strides we have made in healthcare, not only in technology but also in creating a patient-centric environment. Our dedication to societal growth and the empowerment of women in healthcare will continue to shape a brighter future for both nations," he noted, reinforcing the hospital’s vision for a progressive and inclusive future in healthcare.



The celebration included a solemn Saudi flag ceremony, honoring the spirit of the Kingdom. Guests enjoyed capturing memorable moments through photos and participated in a joyful sharing of traditional Saudi delicacies, including dates and Qahwa. The event culminated with a specially designed cake and a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the shared hopes and aspirations for the future of Saudi Arabia and the region.



In addition to reflecting on the achievements of the hospital, the event served as a symbol of unity and pride, bringing together staff, leadership, and guests to celebrate the rich heritage and promising future of Saudi Arabia.



International Modern Hospital remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation, with this event serving as a reminder of its commitment to excellence and regional collaboration in delivering world-class medical care.





