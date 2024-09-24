The Conscious Beauty Collective Gains Momentum With 2 Additional Pop-Ins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEIGHBORHOOD barre in Farragut, TN

Image Studios in Knoxville, TN

Conscious Beauty Collective logo

New clean beauty retail concept launches in Knoxville, TN

- Anna Lucas

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Conscious Beauty Collective continues to gain ground with the innovative“pop-in” concept, this time in partnership with Crunchy Mama Box, a wellness lifestyle brand, in Knoxville, TN. The Conscious Beauty Collective is a group of 50+ indie beauty & wellness brands run by MASAMI haircare. The pop-ins are curated shelves of 10-15 brands that are curated to fit within a retailer's space and their aesthetic. The Conscious Beauty Collective selects retail partners who share the same values – also small business owners who believe in conscious living and high performing clean beauty products. It's a mutually beneficial relationship as the CBC pop-ins add excitement and news for the retail partner, while gaining valuable exposure and distribution for the brands.

The latest pop-ins in Knoxville, TN, personally selected by Wanda Malhotra, founder of Crunchy Mama Box, are with Annie Lucas of Kollektive Hair at Image Studios and NEIGHBORHOOD barre . This innovative solution follows 4 other pop-ins currently active with Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn, NY, Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions, ADORAtherapy's new Miami boutique and Petal + Hive in Ballston Spa, NY.

“It's been so fulfilling seeing how we are able to scale these pop-ins with the right partners,” said Lynn Power, Co-founder of MASAMI & Founder of the Conscious Beauty Collective. Annie Lucas from Kollektiv Hair at Image Studios adds,“I can't wait to share these incredible products with my customers who are increasingly interested in 'clean' formulas and good-for-you products.” Wanda Malhotra, founder of Crunchy Mama Box, stated: "It's an honor to be part of the Pop-in project, helping mission-driven brands connect with influential retailers in Knoxville, TN. As our city continues to grow, attracting new residents from major U.S. cities and around the world, we're proud to create an opportunity that brings unique, sustainable products to an ever-expanding audience."

Brands participating in the Knoxville pop-ins include Bambu Earth, Belfiore Herbal, Chuda skincare, Corsica Scents, Esteli Apothecary, FIGGI Beauty, H. Honeycup, Immunocologie, Isle de Nature, L'Eau de Vie Skin, MASAMI, Mojave Desert Skin Shield, Neon hippie and Olecea Beaute. Many of these brands have been part of the Conscious Beauty Collective for multiple“tours” with different locations. Jane Bready from Corsica Scents who has participated in the CBC in Palm Springs, Rancho Cucamonga, Miami and now Knoxville locations says,“This concept has given us an avenue as small brands to reach new customers. We love it and hope to continue for many more.”

The CBC will be hosting two launch parties in Knoxville. The first will be at NEIGHBORHOOD barre on 10/2 from 5-7 at 11672 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934.

The second launch party in Knoxville will be held at Annie Lucas' Kollektive Hair Salon at Image Studios,10321 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, on October 3rd from 4-7 PM. These are both public events that will celebrate the collaboration of indie beauty and wellness brands, offering guests an exclusive first look at the products. It's a fantastic opportunity to meet the founders and explore the mission-driven brands featured in the Pop-ins. There will also be goodie bags for attendees and lite bites. You can RSVP to both events on Facebook .

The Conscious Beauty Collective continues to look for innovative solutions to grow and scale their independent brands and will be expanding into further locations throughout 2025.

For more information on the CBC Pop-ins, contact Lynn Power, ..., 917-209-0799.

