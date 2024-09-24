Russians Drop Two GAB On Kostiantynivka - One Person Killed, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian military dropped two guided bombs (GAB) on the city of Konstiantinivka, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others.

This was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“1 person was killed and 2 wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the morning strike on Kostiantynivka ,” Filashkin said.

According to him, a 39-year-old man was killed, two more people were wounded and are in moderate condition.

The head of the RMA added that the air strike damaged two infrastructure facilities and a commercial building.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 23, Russian invaders killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded 18 others.

Photo: Facebook Vadym Filashkin