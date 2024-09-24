Netcore Cloud Appoints Former Mckinsey Partner, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan As Chief Operating Officer (COO) To Fuel Global Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company is targeting $200mn ARR in the next three years

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global leader in MarTech and customer engagement solutions, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic addition underscores Netcore Cloud's ambition to double its revenue in the next three years and expand its global footprint.

Siddharth brings over 16 years of experience from McKinsey & Co., where he led transformative digital initiatives across multiple sectors including ecommerce, automotive, financial services, healthcare, and consumer goods. His deep understanding of both B2B and B2C business models, combined with his hands-on experience in creating and scaling digital-first businesses, uniquely positions him to lead Netcore Cloud's next phase of innovation toward achieving $200M ARR.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Jain, Founder of Netcore Cloud and a pioneer in Asia's dotcom revolution, said, "Siddharth's leadership will be instrumental in refining our global strategy and enhancing our brand's value proposition. His dual expertise in consulting and business building is exactly what we need to navigate the next chapter of growth."

Pratik Bhadra, CEO - North America said,

"As we continue to strengthen our position in North America, Siddharth's global perspective and deep expertise in digital transformation will help us sharpen our focus on delivering value to our clients. His leadership will be instrumental in building stronger relationships with our partners and customers, ensuring that Netcore Cloud remains at the forefront of innovation in customer experience and engagement."

Speaking on his new role, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan said,

"With Netcore Cloud's exceptional product suite and AI-powered innovations, we have a unique opportunity to not just lead the MarTech space but redefine it. Having seen this space from a user's

perspective for many years, I see immense untapped potential for brands to leverage platforms like Netcore. I look forward to working closely with the very talented leadership team at

Netcore, to build on the current platform and push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of customer experience."

In his new role, Siddharth will focus on building next-generation propositions around customer engagement, retention, and personalization while refining the company's go-to-market strategies. He will also work to enhance operational efficiency and foster strategic partnerships to further expand Netcore Cloud's presence in global markets.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

